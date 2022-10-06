Catches for lobster have been down since Post Tropical Storm Fiona hit PEI over the Sept 24 weekend. Along with decreasing catches, the storm also damaged or destroyed a lot of traps and gear owned by lobster fishers. Ben MacIsaac, a crew member of the fishing boat Second Guessing, based out of Miminegash Harbour, unloads some of the canner sized lobster caught on a sunny day. Jillian Trainor photo
Though harbours in West Prince appear to have escaped the wrath of Post Tropical Storm Fiona relatively unscathed, her impact is nevertheless being felt.
“The lobsters are pretty slack, hopefully they’ll come back around,” said Kyle Getson, captain of the boat Second Guessing, based out of Miminegash. “You just kind of have to go with the flow and go through the motions, and hope that you can find some.”
Both sides of the Miminegash Harbour are doing fair after the storm and Mr Getson said fishers are happy water levels are still high, enabling them to get out and fish.
Damage to the harbour at Howard’s Cove was also minimal, much to the relief of fishers.
“Besides the power outage, and a couple of winches broke, it was just a big mess,” said Shawn Ellsworth, captain of the boat Heaveaway.
“All the fishermen got together on Sunday and cleaned it up, but there was no real damage. The bigger (issue) was looking for gear because a lot of gear moved. I’m down 10 traps right now, they’re lost, and I’m thinking they could be destroyed. You can’t make money without traps.”
The lobster season is set to end on Oct. 12, but there are talks of asking for an extension to Oct. 15 to make up for some of the days fishers couldn’t go out on the water because of inclement weather.
Howard’s Cove and Miminegash are two of the 706 small craft harbours in Altantic Canada managed by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada. Of that number, over 180 were in Fiona’s path, with 99 left partially operational, five are not operational, and 20 requiring further assessment.
“Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s Small Craft Harbours teams have begun assessing the damage to harbours across the Atlantic and working with Harbour Authorities to determine what repairs will be needed,” said Krista Petersen, Communications Advisor, Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, DFO Gulf Region. “Not every harbour in the affected areas has been assessed yet because of accessibility issues at certain locations. We are following the guidance of local governments and emergency responders to determine when it is safe to access these harbours.”
Right now, it’s unclear what the total cost to repair these harbours will be. The current priority is to assess the amount of damage in each impacted harbour for the safety of those who use them. Ms Petersen said the Small Craft Harbours program falls under Fisheries and Oceans Canada, which provides funding for program operations, and the program is mandated with ensuring that harbours used by the commercial fishing industry remain safe and accessible to users.
PEI’s shellfish industry has also seen suffered because of Fiona. Two weeks into the public oyster fishery’s fall season, some fishers aren’t making enough to qualify for EI because buyers have suffered damage and aren’t able to buy product at the moment.
“All the buyers up here have damage,” said Bob MacLeod, president of the PEI Shellfish Association. “Their building is flooded, one fellow lost part of a wall, forklifts in the water, no power.”
Along with pricing, one of Mr MacLeod’s biggest concerns is that shellfish are being thoroughly tested to ensure they’re of the highest quality following Fiona.
After Post Tropical Storm Dorian hit in September 2019, the fall shellfish season was delayed after high levels of bacteria were found in the water following the heavy rains brought by the storm. As a result, DFO closed all waters within three kilometres of PEI, impacting all fisheries in Prince County. Mr MacLeod said if something bad were to ever hit the markets, it would be devastating to fishers.
Mr MacLeod said he hopes fishers are able to take advantage of the wage rebate program for impacted workers, announced by the provincial government on Sept. 27. The program provides a 100 per cent wage rebate for businesses closed due to power outages, or significant physical damage making operating and earning revenue impossible. Operating for two weeks, the wage program will allow employers to pay up to a maximum of $25 per hour to a maximum of $1,000 per week per employee.
“If the buyers would start buying, and we could get some more areas opened up to help the rest of the Island, that would be a real asset,” said Mr MacLeod. “It’s not good when you’ve only got a few areas opened, especially with oyster fishing. Some rivers are taking a beating because they’re open versus the other rivers (that aren’t). It will be better when we get them all open, and everybody spreads out again.”
