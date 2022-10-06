Harbours

Catches for lobster have been down since Post Tropical Storm Fiona hit PEI over the Sept 24 weekend. Along with decreasing catches, the storm also damaged or destroyed a lot of traps and gear owned by lobster fishers. Ben MacIsaac, a crew member of the fishing boat Second Guessing, based out of Miminegash Harbour, unloads some of the canner sized lobster caught on a sunny day. Jillian Trainor photo

Though harbours in West Prince appear to have escaped the wrath of Post Tropical Storm Fiona relatively unscathed, her impact is nevertheless being felt.

“The lobsters are pretty slack, hopefully they’ll come back around,” said Kyle Getson, captain of the boat Second Guessing, based out of Miminegash. “You just kind of have to go with the flow and go through the motions, and hope that you can find some.”

