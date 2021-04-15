This hockey season was one of highs and lows for both Western Regals and Western Wind, but the two Under 18 AAA teams came out on top during provincials over the April 3 weekend.
The Western Wind girls team was up against Central Storm, based out of Charlottetown. Head coach Paul Campbell said both teams were evenly matched in terms of skill and talent, and the final match could have been gone either way.
Mr Campbell explained how in the final game was the only game Western Wind scored the first goal. Jumping to a 2-0 lead, Central Storm came back to tie things up 2-2, only for Western Wind to score again with around 10 minutes remaining in the final period.
“It was a big win for the Western Wind,” he said. “If you look at the trophy, the Western Wind’s name wasn’t on it until 2019. In 2020, we finished first overall and were waiting for the first round to finish, and the night the first round finished, they shut our hockey down for the year because of COVID, so we didn’t get to play playoffs at all. We had a good chance to make it three years in a row, but we made it two, and that’s back to backs for us.”
Like the Western Wind, the Western Regals fought hard for their 4-3 victory against Central Attack, also based out of Charlottetown. Tina Shea manager for both the Wind and Regals recounts how she received a text from the manager of one of the other teams, telling her their win was well deserved.
“I think they all agree is was a well deserved battle with the Regals, because they saw what they went through this year, you would have to be heartless not to feel it,” she said. “That’s one thing with hockey, you’re all a family.”
This year, the Regals played in memory of their fallen teammates, Alex Hutchinson and Ethan Reilly, who were tragically killed in a boating accident in September. Mr Reilly would once again have been playing for the Regals this year, while Mr Hutchinson would have been playing for the Evangeline Red Wings.
Jason Smallman, head coach for the Regals, said the team’s goal this year was to win the provincial championship in honour of their teammates. The final game was pure excitement, and a great moment.
“I’ve been coaching for eight years, and to be able to win this year is probably one of the greatest moments as a coach,” he said. “The character the boys showed all year, not many young fellows would be able to come to the rink and work they way they did. It was difficult at the start, but they started to have more fun, that was the main thing.”
