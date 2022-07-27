“The Western Hospital, Alberton, PEI was officially opened yesterday,18 August 1948, by His Honour Lieutenant Governor J A Bernard before a very large attendance of the people, not only of West Prince, but from all parts of the Province.”
- The Guardian,
August 19, 1948.
“Although the weather during the early part of the afternoon was somewhat inclement, a large crowd was in attendance by the time the official opening took place. A splendid variety of entertainment was provided by the management.”
“A combined picnic sponsored by the various localities was held in connection with the opening; meals were served by the ladies of the various communities from Tignish to Portage and a splendid variety of games and other amusements were offered for the entertainment of the very large crowd present, ending with a dance in the Alberton Women’s Institute Hall in the evening, consisting of both modern and old-time dances.”
“Premier J Walter Jones extended his warmest congratulations to Rev. Father Monaghan and the Sisters of St. Martha and to the builders of the magnificent institution which was yesterday officially opened to the public.
An Eventful Day
“Hon. W J P MacMillan stated that this was perhaps one of the most eventful days in the history of West Prince County. He said high tribute to all who were in any way responsible for the erection of the perfectly appointed and modern hospital they now had in Alberton and believed that this up-to-date institution would prove an attraction to doctors to locate in its vicinity. Dr. MacMillan referred to the competition of this community hospital as a splendid example of cooperation by the people of West Prince but reminded them that although the hospital was now completed that their task was not complete. It must be maintained and due to greatly increased costs this will prove to be no easy task. He believed, however, that the magnificent cooperation shown by the people during the past four years would be carried on in the future.”
“Hon. George Barbour, Minister of Public Works spoke briefly and reminded his hearers that when our fathers first came to this country, they erected churches and schools and that institutions such as the Western Hospital were the outcome of such institutions built on Christian principles by a Christian people.”
“Hon. Alex Matheson, Minister of Health and Welfare gave an outline of the Federal Government’s new health plan and stated that the Provincial government would assist in any way possible and that many facilities such as the aircraft for transporting patients from outlying districts would be available this coming winter.”
In Operation since 1944
“The Western Hospital has been in operation since 1944 and was originally the Albion Terrace Hotel. The property was purchased in that year as the nucleus of a hospital and since that time has been enlarged to its present commodious proportions. Operated under the supervision of the Sisters of St. Martha of the diocese of Charlottetown it is now a fully equipped hospital, up-to-date in every respect, with a capacity of forty beds.”
“After the hospital was purchased a large nurse’s home was acquired for the accommodation of the Sisters in charge of the hospital. The home is situated on the same grounds as the hospital itself. The competition of this community project is a tribute to the enterprise and initiative of the people of West Prince, one of which they may well feel proud.”
