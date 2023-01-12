The Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) at Alberton’s Western Hospital won’t be re-opening any time soon.
The Executive Director of Hospital Services and Patient Flow for Health PEI said there are two factors keeping the centre closed for the time being.
“One is staffing, we have critical staffing shortages at the Western Hospital,” said Dylana Arsenault. “The second is that we have requested a very in-depth and thorough report that includes literature review, lots of conversations with our sister provinces about how they’re dealing with these similar types of situations, conversations with staff, partnering with Island EMS, and reviewing all kinds of data. They’re continuing to summarize that report to help guide our decision making in that, so we’re waiting for that to be finalized.”
The CEC first opened in 2013 to keep the hospital from going without emergency services because of a lack of doctors, staffed by emergency nurses and paramedics with advanced life support training through the evenings, with the ability to consult with an on-call doctor by phone.
Since January 2022, the centre closed 32 times before the provincial government announced it would be closing on Aug. 1 because of continued staffing shortages. It was supposed to re-open Sept. 15, but that reopening never happened.
“I will be honest, even when that report comes, we really need to make sure that staffing is solid before we go and pull staff out of the in-patient unit or the ED to support the reopening of the CEC,” said Ms Arsenault. “We want to make sure that the systems we have in place are as stable as possible.”
Staffing shortages occur for a plethora of reasons, including illness, maternity leave, vacations, even staff taking other jobs. Ms Arsenault said burnout from the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened and aggravated the issue, both in PEI and across Canada.
This in turn has caused frustration for patients who face hours of waiting in the province’s emergency departments. In December, the PEI Nurses Union spoke on the fact that triage nurses have been regularly facing verbal and physical abuse because of the staffing shortages and long wait times in the departments.
“Patients in our public system are having trouble accessing healthcare, and when they do, they’re frustrated, and they’re usually further along in their disease progression than we would like,” said Ms Arsenault. “They don’t have access to the same level of primary care that they did before. Combined with people who are frustrated, it does lead to some potentially volatile situations. Frustration is definitely there, I can’t deny that, but I also can understand why we’re seeing it.”
Staffing shortages aren’t just about a lack of doctors or nurses. Ms Arsenault said shortages, particularly since the pandemic hit, have been predominantly felt by nurses because they make up the largest percent of the workforce in healthcare, and are happening in multiple disciplines right across the board, from LPNs, RCWs, pharmacy technicians, lab staff, and more.
For now, Health PEI continues to work with the province’s Recruitment and Retention Secretariat, along with the Island’s Public Services Commission (PSC) to try and address the challenges in the healthcare system. The PSC is an independent and impartial agency established by the Civil Service Act, providing leadership and coordination to human resources in the public sector of the province.
“We’re looking to streamline the way that people have access to find out about jobs, to streamline the matching process for hiring, at different initiatives in terms of new grads that are coming out, and approaching them while they’re still in school, we’re looking at incentives, and signing agreements,” said Ms Arsenault. “There’s multiple approaches, there are longer-term solutions. For now, this is the situation, we don’t really have any short term solutions that are going to bring us a large influx of staffing any time soon.”
