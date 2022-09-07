Westisle

Westisle Composite High School is one of two new hubs with the PEI School Food Program Inc, to help offer all Island students a healthy and affordable lunch option each school day. The Westisle hub will serve Alberton Elementary, Bloomfield Elementary, Hernewood Intermediate, and O’Leary Elementary Schools, while the other schools in the Westisle Family of Schools (St. Louis Elementary, Ellerslie Elementary, Tignish Elementary, and M.E. Callaghan Intermediate) each have their own program vendor to service their needs. Jillian Trainor photo

The principal at Westisle Composite High School is excited the school is one of two new hubs with the PEI School Food Program Inc.

“They approached me at the end of the (school) year last year, they wanted to come up and see if the school was suitable,” said Brian Gard. “I gave them a tour of the school and showed them what we had, and what we’d be interested in, and they were very open to different ideas that we could do.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.