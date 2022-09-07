Westisle Composite High School is one of two new hubs with the PEI School Food Program Inc, to help offer all Island students a healthy and affordable lunch option each school day. The Westisle hub will serve Alberton Elementary, Bloomfield Elementary, Hernewood Intermediate, and O’Leary Elementary Schools, while the other schools in the Westisle Family of Schools (St. Louis Elementary, Ellerslie Elementary, Tignish Elementary, and M.E. Callaghan Intermediate) each have their own program vendor to service their needs. Jillian Trainor photo
The principal at Westisle Composite High School is excited the school is one of two new hubs with the PEI School Food Program Inc.
“They approached me at the end of the (school) year last year, they wanted to come up and see if the school was suitable,” said Brian Gard. “I gave them a tour of the school and showed them what we had, and what we’d be interested in, and they were very open to different ideas that we could do.”
The program is a not-for-profit organization offering all Island students a healthy and affordable lunch option each school day. It’s accessible to all students of PEI public schools through diverse food service delivery models.
Meals are sold for $5.50 per meal, but the program offers equitable access through a pay-what-you-can model. This model allows families and students to choose the amount they can pay, meaning they can pay for the entire meal value or more, can pay a partial amount of the meal value, or they cannot pay for the meal value.
“The PEI School Food Program encourages families and students to pay for their meal if you’re able to, to help those who are not,” said Katelyn MacLean, executive director of the PEI School Food Program Inc. “Collectively, we play our part so that every Island student has access to a healthy lunch to help them grow and learn.”
Ms MacLean said the mission of the program is to cultivate a healthy and inclusive food culture in Island schools to help grow student participation in schools across the Island.
Along with serving Westisle itself, the hub at the senior high school will be serving Alberton Elementary, Bloomfield Elementary, Hernewood Intermediate, and O’Leary Elementary Schools. These schools previously received meals from a local vendor, but that vendor made the decision against returning for the 2022-2023 school year. Because finding local vendors in rural PEI to take part in the program can be challenging, the decision was made to for the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning to create its own internally run school food hub, and two full-time food service professionals have been hired to prepare the daily meals for these schools.
The other schools in the Westisle Family of Schools (St. Louis Elementary, Ellerslie Elementary, Tignish Elementary, and M.E. Callaghan Intermediate) each have their own program vendor to service their needs.
Food isn’t the only focus of the program.
“There’s a lot of different levels of wellness that we’re looking at here,” said Mr Gard. “They’re very environmentally conscious. We’re moving away from disposable dishes and plates, and we’re having dishwasher safe plastic plates, and stainless steel cutlery. It’ll be a nice change, I think. We’ve also talked about coordinating with different programs in the school to help out as well.”
Mr Gard said it will take a while to get the program up and running and get people accustomed to the change, but he’s very hopeful and confident that it will be a good change for the school.
There aren’t any numbers about rates of food security specifically in West Prince, but data from the 2017-2018 school year showed 19.2 per cent of children in PEI live in food insecure households.
“I think we’re the same as other regions in the province, and in the country,” said Mr Gard. “It’s an issue with rising food, costs and expenses all across the board. If it’s a way that we can help the kids out with making sure they have a healthy meal on the table, that’s a win.”
