The organizing committee for the Westisle Christmas Market are hard at work getting ready for this year’s event. The Christmas market, which was re-established in 2018, returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19 public restrictions that made it difficult for the event to take place. The market is a fundraiser for Westisle Composite High School. Proceeds from the market will go to upgrading Westisle’s theatre. In photo: L-R: Keely Knox, Valene Gallant, Claudia Sweet, Paige Hackett and Annie, Ms Hackett’s 11 and half month old daughter. Melissa Heald photo
The Christmas market, which was re-established in 2018, returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19 public restrictions making it difficult for the event to proceed in 2020 and 2021.
“The one in 2020 was pretty obvious that it probably wasn’t going to happen,” said Valene Gallant, a member of the market’s organizing committee. “Then we rolled into 2021 and cancelled in the middle of September. That’s when the announcement came out that we were back to a lockdown and that’s when we had to make the hard call.”
It was especially difficult to make that call not to have the market after successfully bringing it back.
“We did really well,” said Ms Gallant. “We kept growing every year.”
That first year the market had 97 vendors. The next year it grew to 151. In 2018, vendors were only in the main areas (like the foyer) of the school. Then in 2019, the market expanded to include classrooms. This year, with 165 vendors scheduled to come, the market will occupy both levels of the school.
“We have a big waiting list and you pretty much have to book a year in advance,” said Ms Gallant of the quick success of the market.
She added vendors are also seeing the value selling their product at the market.
“Vendors are realizing what they are selling and what they can put out over this weekend, so they are booking twice as much space,” said Ms Gallant. “They are taking more space than what they started with. For example, we had a vendor start with a 12 foot table. She’s a full classroom now.”
Due to the growing success of the market, the organizing committee had to expand too. The committee already included Claudia Sweet and Brittanie Cooke, but now has newcomers Keely Knox and Paige Hackett.
“The more people you deal with the more hands you need on deck,” said Ms Gallant.
Ms Hackett said there’s a lot of excitement in the air to have the market return once again.
“I love going to markets myself and seeing the work that goes behind it and getting to shop at it, is very exciting,” she said.
Ms Gallant said they will lots of new vendors this year.
“A very wide variety,” said Ms Hackett.
“It’s not your typical Christmas market,” added Ms Knox.
This year there will also be a food truck on site and food will be served from the canteen in the school’s cafeteria. Additionally, the market will include a gift wrapping station, a Santa photo booth and a nursing and changing room.
The market is a fundraiser for Westisle Composite High School. Proceeds from previous years have gone to the school’s breakfast program, sport and drama clubs and renovations for the library. This year funds will be used to upgrade Westisle’s theatre.
“It’s nice to have it back because it’s a huge fundraiser for the school,” said Ms Gallant.
The Westisle Christmas Market is Nov 5 and 6. Saturday the market is open from 9 - 4 pm and Sunday is from 12 - 4 pm.
