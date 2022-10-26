Westisle Christmas Market

The organizing committee for the Westisle Christmas Market are hard at work getting ready for this year’s event. The Christmas market, which was re-established in 2018, returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19 public restrictions that made it difficult for the event to take place. The market is a fundraiser for Westisle Composite High School. Proceeds from the market will go to upgrading Westisle’s theatre. In photo: L-R: Keely Knox, Valene Gallant, Claudia Sweet, Paige Hackett and Annie, Ms Hackett’s 11 and half month old daughter. Melissa Heald photo

The Christmas market, which was re-established in 2018, returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19 public restrictions making it difficult for the event to proceed in 2020 and 2021.

