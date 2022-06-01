For the graduates of Westisle Composite High School, not being able to celebrate major events together, like prom and graduation, has been difficult, but that’s all changing this year.
“We’ve had a rough time with COVID and stuff going on, so this year we made a big push to make sure that everyone felt included,” said Grade 12 student Braedon Milligan, chairperson for the Up West Prom Committee. “That was really our biggest thing this year, so it’s important that we all come together and, you know, celebrate that night and make sure everyone feels included.”
Prom this year will be taking place June 17, at the Tignish Credit Union Arena, and over 200 tickets for the event have been sold so far. Unlike previous years, there are no masking regulations, and no cohort policies, meaning all attending students will be able to celebrate together, and there’s going to be a lot of students celebrating together.
Mr Milligan said there will also be awards given out, from biggest smile, to the most school spirit, and most likely to become Prime Minister. The committee is making sure every grad receives one, so everyone feels included.
“These past couple years have not been fun for all of us,” he said. “These are supposed to be the best years of our life, and COVID kind of took some of those events away from us. So we’re really looking forward to having a great prom.”
To help pay for all the event, the students held fundraising events, including two bottle drives, one in the fall, and one in the spring. Altogether, these two events raised $5,236.25.
Along with a sit-down catered dinner, this year’s prom will also have a dance as part of the event, the first time in two years it’s been able to happen.
“They asked to have a dance this year,” said Sally Harper, a member of the parent committee for the Up West Prom Committee. “I think it’s a sign of them wanting to be together longer, because sometimes they just eat, and they all take off and end up in different places, but this group seems to want to stay together for the evening.”
A week after prom, Westisle will be holding its graduation ceremony on June 23.
While the last two ceremonies were in the school’s theatre, this year’s event will be in the gym, and will be live- streamed for family and friends who won’t be able to attend the ceremony. Like prom, students wanted to celebrate their graduation together, and the school’s principal, Brian Gard, waited as long as he could to ensure everyone could celebrate together.
“The big message they sent me was they wanted to be together, they want to be in one ceremony together as a class, and I can understand that,” he said. “There was some really good graduations in the theatre, you know, it was more comfortable, it was the more intimate setting but in those in the gym, everybody’s together.”
Mr Gard loves graduations, seeing the pride and love in a parents’ eyes as they watch their children cross the stage, and loves seeing the students’ enthusiasm as they mark the end of a major chapter in their lives. This year’s ceremony, though, is bittersweet.
“This group came to us the first year of the pandemic, and they came through the trauma of all of the student deaths from last year, and through another year of masking and social distancing at school,” he said. “No two cohort’s high school experiences are ever alike, but this group has gone through it all together, and now they’re leaving. And while we are so excited for them, there is also some heaviness there.”
