Student athletes at Westisle Composite High School were recognized for their hard work during the 2022 Wolverine Athletics Banquet on June 16.
"These awards are important and should be presented here because these athletes were not only noticed by their own coaches but by other coaches around the province to receive these awards,” said Athletic Director Brett Corcoran.
Mr Corcoran said it was an exciting atmosphere for athletes to attend and support their teammates and school athletics program throughout the year. The major award winners are selected by the coaches, and there is much discussion on all of those awards.
Nathan Smith was named Male Athlete of the Year, and was also the male recipient of the Sportsmanship Award, and was named one of two MVPs for the Men’s AAA soccer team.
Along with being named Female Athlete of the Year, Macy Hackett was also named as one of three Senior MVPs for Track and Field, Female Best New Lifter for Power Lifting, was one of two top female players for badminton, one of two Best Defensive in Women’s #1 Basketball, and was named Most Improved for Women’s AAA Volleyball. Ms Hackett was also one of 28 recipients of the PEI School Athletics Association Academic Achievements Awards.
“It has been, and continues to be, an emphasis of the PEI School Athletic Association that schools will expect their student-athletes to maintain an academic standing relative to the student’s ability,” said vice principal Darcy Harris, who presented the awards. “These awards go to Grade 12 students, in full-time attendance. With six Grade 12 credits and an 85 per cent academic standing after the spring midterm, these athletes must participate in at least one major sport and/or two individual or minor sports.”
Other major award winners include: Olivia Callaghan and Marshall Gallant, who tied for the Contribution to School Athletics Award; Callista Bulger and Nathan Smith for the Sportsmanship Award; Heart of the Wolverine, awarded to Carlie McInnis, Hilary Shea, and Jaxon Maynard; and the Allan Clark Courage and Determination Award, which went to Joshua Venci and Carlie McInnis.
While the awards took place in person, teacher Dana Gard also livestreamed the event, something the school has been doing since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I've received some great feedback on the convenience to watch the awards for those who are not able to make it, and people can go back and re-watch the event," said Mr Corcoran. "No other school in the province provides a similar production, and Mr. Gard puts great pride into the event."
The banquet also gave a special thanks for some of coaches Kevin Porter, Kelly Herget, Dana Gard, and Rick Peters, for their involvement in the Wolverine Athletics Program.
“All of them have made a significant difference for so many young athletes over the years, and their contributions are so very much appreciated,” said Mr Corcoran. “Your athletes and I will both miss you in the fall, thank you for your time and dedication.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.