Three students were named top athletes at this year’s athletic awards ceremony at Westisle Composite High School.
The award ceremony was held on June 16 in the school’s theatre.
Both Megan Kinch and Heidi Thibodeau received Female Athlete of the Year with Chandler DesRoches winning Male Athlete of the Year.
Ms Kinch was also recognized as a provincial soccer league all-star for women’s AAA, a second team all-star in women’s AA basketball, female most valuable player for cross country, most improved player on the women’s basketball team, most valuable player on the women’s AAA soccer team, most valuable player, along with Turner Ellis, on the school’s powerlifting team, winning the Sportsmanship Award along with Emmett Gaudette and the Courage and Determination Award.
Ms Thibodeau was named a first team all-star for women’s AA basketball, rookie of the year in women’s AAA volleyball, most valuable player and best offensive in basketball, most improved player, along with Jaxon Maynard, in powerlifting and most defensive player in women’s softball.
Mr DesRoches was a league all star for men’s AA rugby, coaches choice in baseball, top male player in badminton along with Isaac Oliver, top pound for pound with Keira Millar in powerlifting and most valuable player back for the men’s AAA rugby.
Ms Kinch, Ms Thibodeau and Mr DesRoches also received PEI School Athletic Association academic achievement.
Other major award winners went to Jayden Doucette for Contribution to School Athletics and the Heart of a Wolverine went to Belle Ashley, Turner Ellis and Maryn Kenny.
