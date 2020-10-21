When the leadership class at Westisle Composite High School was helping to organize the 40th annual Terry Fox Run, the students knew they wanted to do something extra this year to honour the memory of Alex Hutchinson, Ethan Reilly, and Cole Rayner, who tragically died at the beginning of the school year.
“We didn’t want to change the Terry Fox Run aspect of it, because we’re celebrating the 40th memorial of it, but we wanted to do something for the boys we lost this year as well, because we’re Grade 12 students and we wanted to something about that,” said Allie McHugh, a member of the leadership class.
The day of the run, Oct. 16, saw many students and members of staff wearing hockey jerseys, as all three of the boys played hockey and were very passionate about the sport. Prior to the memorial run, a tree ceremony was held near the rear student entrance to the school, with family members of all three boys in attendance.
Principal Heidi Morgan said the three trees would serve as memorials for students who have died in this and previous years. In particular, this year the tree will remind students and staff of Mr Hutchinson, Mr Reilly, and Mr Raynor, whom she said were very loved by students, teacher, and school staff.
During a moment of silence for the boys, sniffles could be heard throughout the crowd as those in attendance grieved the loss.
Ms Morgan thought the idea to do a memorial run was a fantastic idea, adding that staff didn’t want to put any pressure on the students, knowing what they had just gone through, and what they dealing with and continue to deal with.
“We didn’t want them to be stressed about this, but they really wanted to do something” she said. “They really wanted to take this on and make it happen. Their ideas have been fantastic, I think they did a great job, a very tasteful job in celebrating the boys.”
The leadership class set a goal of raising $1,000 for cancer research, but that goal was easily passed in the lead up to the run. The day of the event, over $1,300 had been raised, with more money being from the barbecue that was held after the run.
Along with online fundraisers, jars were put out in each fourth period class. Ms McHugh’s fourth period class set a goal of raising $120, and if they managed that, their teacher would dress up in a funny costume. They wound up raising $430.
Heidi Thibodeau, a fellow leadership student, said losing the three boys has been pretty unbelievable, but she’s happy the leadership class was able to do something to honour them.
“It was kind of hard to come to terms with, but we just think of their families and people that are grieving more,” It’s for the school, but it’s for them as well,” she said. “We want to show them that we’re there for them as well, and show our support through this.”
The students acknowledge that it’s been difficult going to class and seeing the empty desks, but that teachers and the guidance office have been a really great support.
Ms Morgan said school life has been more of a day by day thing, with lots of support from the community itself, and those outside of the community as well.
“We’ve had a lot of support, we’ve had the student well-being team, guidance councillors from other schools have reached out and have helped out with our guidance councillors, we’ve had consultants, and psychologists, they’ve been a huge role in this,” she said. “They continue to come here and support the kids because it’s not something that you get over once the celebrations of life have happened. This is going to be a year, and there are going to be many little steps that we’ll have to take to heal as a school community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.