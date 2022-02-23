As staff and students in the region wear pink to take a stand against bullying, members of Westisle Composite High School’s student council have been keeping with this year’s theme of ‘Lift Each Other Up’.
“Westisle Student Council have been leaving sticky notes with kind messages and quotes on the mirrors in the bathroom and on teachers’ doors to help spread kindness,” said Jill Harper, public relations representative for Westisle student council. “The sticky notes all have positive sayings or quotes such as ‘Be kind’, ‘You look good today’, ‘You’re doing great’. We’re hoping the sticky notes boost the morale of the students in our school, and we’re excited to see how students will react to the notes.”
Pink Shirt Day began in 2007, in Berwick, Nova Scotia when high school students David Shepherd and Travis Price bought and distributed 50 pink shirts after a ninth-grade student was bullied for wearing a pink polo shirt on the first day of school.
Along with becoming a national initiative, the movement is now observed in New Zealand. In 2012, the United Nations declared May 4 as UN Anti-Bullying Day, and UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization ) declared the first Thursday of November as the International Day against Violence and Bullying at School Including Cyberbullying.
While Pink Shirt Day is just one day out of the year, Ms Harper said it’s important to stand up to bullying and harassment each and every day of the year. This includes speaking up when a student is being bullied, refusing to go along with bullying and harassment, and asking family or friends to help them.
Brian Gard, principal of Westisle Composite High School, said it’s important for students of all levels to be more understanding about the people around them and the community they live in.
“Our pink shirts this year are just going to have two words on them ‘Be Kind’. I think that’s what we expect of our students, and we’ve been asking that since day one, kind of echoing the CPHO message of ‘Be safe and be kind’,” he said. “We’re all in this together, doing the best that we can. You don’t know what your neighbour is going through, so you just try to be kind to everybody you meet.”
Ms Harper agrees.
“Pink Shirt Day is just as important at the high school level as it is anywhere,” she said. “Bullying can happen to anyone anywhere and Pink Shirt Day is a day when we can come together to show that we are against bullying. Members of the student council are in full support of Pink Shirt Day and we expect to see lots of pink being worn.”
