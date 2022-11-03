The parish hall of St Simon and St Jude Catholic Church was packed to the gills on Oct. 25 as people came out to support the bingo fundraiser, hosted by students in the Global Issues class at Westisle Composite High School. A little under $4,000 was raised that night, and the money will be divided up and donated to four groups and organizations: the Keough Family, the Rainer Family, the CS 16 Golf Tournament in memory of Conor Shea, and the A&E Legacy Foundation, in memory of Alex Hutchinson and Ethan Reilly. Submitted photo
Students from the Global Issues class at Westisle Composite High School never expected they would raise almost $4,000 in one night for their active citizen project, but that’s exactly what happened on Oct. 25.
Taking place in the parish hall of St. Simon and St. Jude Church in Tignish, students also held a canteen, selling pop, water, juice, chips, and candy bars, and sold 50/50 tickets as well.
“Around Tignish, a lot of people go to like a bingo on Wednesday night, so we figured that if we decided to do a bingo on a Tuesday night, we’d get a lot of people to come,” said Sophie Bernard, one of the students in the class. “We advertised around where we work, we work at cafes, and in general stores, so we put fliers up, and it got a lot of attention and lots of people were released.”
The money will be divided up and donated to four groups and organizations: the Keough Family, the Rainer Family, the CS 16 Golf Tournament in memory of Conor Shea, and the A&E Legacy Foundation, in memory of Alex Hutchinson and Ethan Reilly.
“I play hockey and a lot of those boys that passed away in those families played hockey too,” said Ms Bernard. “I knew that I wanted to help their families out in some way because I would always see them around the rink and stuff like that.”
The students said they felt very proud to have raised such a large amount of money in one night.
“It’s going to such a great cause, and so many people came out,” said Abby Handley, another student in the class. “People just came by not to buy tickets, but to just donate money towards the cause, so we had a lot of big donations coming in too.”
A second group is also raising money for the class’ active citizenship project. Over the Oct. 29 weekend, an online baked goods auction took place, and there are plans in the works for selling tickets on prize baskets as well. First prize is 20 pounds of lobster, with second and third prize to be determined.
Money raised from this second project will be going to the cancer ward at the IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax. The decision to donate the money to the IWK just made sense to the group, as some students have older family members who have had cancer and recovered, have had siblings who needed to go to the IWK’s cancer ward, or are themselves current patients at the ward.
For the two groups, thinking up workable ideas was pretty easygoing.
“With so many people working on it, it didn’t take too long to get everyone’s opinions,” said Courtney Silliker. “It was very easy to get everything done when you’re working with good people.”
That being said, getting following through with the ideas they came up with proved to be more of a challenge than anticipated. Prior to the online auction, the original plan was to hold a Wake-a-Thon, where students would stay at the school all night, staying awake for as long as they could, but they realized it required more planning and funding than they had time for.
For the prize basket, the students are hoping to sell tickets at one of the local businesses, and at local hockey games as well.
“We’re going to see if we can set up like at the Co-op, somewhere a lot of people would go,” said Annie Buote. “I know up here, hockey games are a big thing, so we’re going to set up somewhere a lot of people would see it.”
Reaction from the two fundraising projects has been nothing but positive.
“People will stop us at work to say how proud they are and how well it went,” said Ms Handley. “I feel so proud to be a part of something that made such a positive impact.”
