Bingo Fundraiser

The parish hall of St Simon and St Jude Catholic Church was packed to the gills on Oct. 25 as people came out to support the bingo fundraiser, hosted by students in the Global Issues class at Westisle Composite High School. A little under $4,000 was raised that night, and the money will be divided up and donated to four groups and organizations: the Keough Family, the Rainer Family, the CS 16 Golf Tournament in memory of Conor Shea, and the A&E Legacy Foundation, in memory of Alex Hutchinson and Ethan Reilly. Submitted photo

Students from the Global Issues class at Westisle Composite High School never expected they would raise almost $4,000 in one night for their active citizen project, but that’s exactly what happened on Oct. 25.

Taking place in the parish hall of St. Simon and St. Jude Church in Tignish, students also held a canteen, selling pop, water, juice, chips, and candy bars, and sold 50/50 tickets as well.

