Alex Trail believes students at Westisle Composite High School will be using their personal electronic devices more this semester, as the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) program continues to roll out across the province.
“I know coming on exams, we had students taking iPads with the little pen on them, and I thought that was just great,” said the school’s student council president. “You can take your notes quick, they’re there, and they’re neat. I think we’re going to see a lot more of that here.”
The BYOD program began in January, allowing students to use their personal electronic devices, whether that be a phone, tablet, or computer, to access their school’s network. If a student wished to do so prior to the program’s implementation, they would need to use a school computer or Chromebook. Mr Trail said he mainly uses his personal computer to type up things from student council meetings.
Fellow student Maryn Kenney uses her phone to access the school’s network.
“With the course changes and everything, everyone has been going on Google Classroom when a teacher allows it,” she said. “It’s a lot more convenient, and it’s not as much of a hassle when you have to have everyone shuffling their Chromebooks and sanitizing them, and all that stuff.”
While the program is new to the school, students have been allowed to bring their personal electronic devices with them for some time, though if they wanted to use the Internet before or after class, or during a break, they would need to use their own data.
“Cellphone use was up to the discretion of the teacher, and it still is, that hasn’t changed,” said Principal Heidi Morgan. “Teachers still have final say as to whether they can or can’t use that device at a particular time. If I had a class and got them to turn it upside down, but maybe I had a review sheet or a review answer key that I want them to have, I might allow them to take a picture of that to have with them so they can take it home and when they’re practicing, they can have it.”
Ms Morgan said there’s been some up-tick in students bringing their own devices, while other students continue to use the school’s devices as well.
The students are already seeing advantages to the new program.
Mr Trail has dysgraphia, a learning disability that impairs writing ability and fine motor skills.
“There’s a lot of tools at your disposal to use, but you can’t get them if you don’t have your phone with you,” he said. “With this stuff, it’s a lot easier to access, and that’s important, to see the students succeed with learning disabilities that have the tools available to them.”
Something Ms Kenny has noticed since the program was rolled out is how much less paper she’s using.
“It’s awesome to see that with more electronic note taking, you’d be able to reduce the amount of paper, the amount of waste that you see get thrown in the trash after a semester,” she said. “It’s a lot easier to take a tablet in your hand than a huge binder full of notes, and you don’t have to leaf through everything. It’s all there for you.”
The program is also allowing students to take courses they otherwise wouldn’t be able to take. Mr Trail explained how there are five students this semester are using their personal devices to take a political science course offered by a school on the mainland because the course isn’t offered at Westisle.
There is one drawback right now. Students can only log into the network using one device at a time, something Mr Trail said is misery.
“My computer is logged into the Internet, and I’m down at the other end of the school in Welding. I went to log into my phone and I couldn’t do it,” he said. “Eventually it’s going to have to get to the point where you can log into two or three devices.”
It’s hard to say when that might happen though, as access to Internet in rural parts of the province isn’t the best. On the day of the interview, Feb. 4, Internet at the school had been problematic, working off and on throughout the day.
Both students believe a program like this is important, especially for students who might not have the same means at home.
“There’s different WiFi connections, there’s different financial issues, I just hope we’ll be able to branch off and be able to help everybody,” said Ms Kenny. “We are a small population, but I hope every student in the province has the same advantage that we are having. Hopefully this is just the beginning, it can only get better from here.”
