For the third year in a row, the Westisle Wolverines AAA Baseball team has taken the provincial championship, something coach Trevor Wood credits to the quality of the athletes on the team.
“There’s a lot of athleticism among those young men, and always has been,” he said. “I think it’s been well noted that this area has produced some excellent athletes, whether it be baseball, volleyball, power lifting, the athleticism and the drive is there, no question about it.”
The strength of the team’s athleticism came when it was revealed they didn’t have as many practises as the other teams they went up against because of the boating accident that claimed the lives of their friends, Alex Hutchinson and Ethan Reilly on Sept. 9.
Fellow coach, Jim MacIntyre, said members of the team were great friends with the two boys, and spent a lot of time on the water, helping to look for their friends. When practises did resume, the two coaches spoke to their team beforehand.
“The message I said to them is you want to try to make sense of this, and you really can’t,” said Mr MacIntyre. “If we were able to ask them what they want from us, what would they want us to do? They would want us to be happy, and I think they would want us to be the best that we can be. So, we decided to be the best that we can be, and this year we went out and we tried to be the best that we can be, and we were.”
On top of the loss of Mr Hutchinson and Mr Reilly, they lost another friend, Cole Rayner, in late September. It wasn’t just friends and teammates the team had lost this year. In February, assistant coach Jack McCabe suffered a fatal heart attack, and Sydney Gaudette, sister of assistant coach and former player Chase Gaudette, was killed in car accident in August.
This year’s season was restricted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Westisle only played three other teams, Three Oaks, Bluefield, and Charlottetown Rural. First going against Three Oaks on Oct. 21, they defeated the team with a score of 5-2, and again emerged victorious against Bluefield with a score of 5-1. This allowed them to skip the quarter finals and go right to the semi-finals against Three Oaks at Kowalski Field in Freetown on Oct. 9. With a 12-2 win, Westisle then played against Charlottetown Rural for the championship.
It was an exciting game. The team’s starting pitcher developed a sore arm in the first inning, and wound up only going for two innings, with Connor Ellsworth stepping in for the last five innings. The last innings, the number two, three, and four hitters, the best hitters on the Charlottetown Rural team, stepped up to bat and were promptly mowed down by Mr Ellsworth.
“For a coach, you just take so much pride, because all the teaching and coaching you give them, you’re seeing it come to fruition, they’re putting into play exactly what we’ve practised over the past three years,” said Mr MacIntyre. “Afterward the boys ran together on the mound to celebrate, we all went out and gathered in a circle, and we all spoke the names,” said Mr MacIntyre. “We spoke Jack’s name, Sydney’s name, Alex’s name, Ethan’s name, and Cole’s name, and we remembered them, and then we celebrated.”
While this is the third consecutive year that Westisle has taken the championship title, it’s the sixth year they’ve been one of the top two teams, a great accomplishment for a school with a smaller population.
“Charlottetown Rural is a much bigger school population-wise than Westisle,” said Mr Wood. “To be able to win consistently at that level, and to be able to take on a larger population school like Charlottetown Rural and come away with a win is always pretty impressive.”
Mr Wood said being in the school, there has been a lot of congratulations coming not only from the students, but the staff as well.
“Often the comment would be followed with ‘You’ve got some great guys there, they’re great kids’, and that’s from teachers who teach these athletes,” he said. “I know them as great players. Jim knows them as great players as well, but they know them as great kids, great people, great students. That’s a credit to them as well. Not only are they good baseball players and good athletes, they’re good people. These are good kids, and they have good hearts, they really do.”
