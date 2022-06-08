With Queen Elizabeth II celebrating her Platinum Jubilee last week, marking 70 years as Britain’s monarch, one cannot help but wonder what the future of the monarchy will be going forward.
There’s no doubt there is a lot of love for her majesty, which was on full display with the volumes of people camped out overnight along the parade route for the jubilee. That’s because the Queen has been a constant in the lives of so many for decades.
But does that love carry over to her family, who have been plagued with scandal after scandal, some of them very serious.
Signs point to a slimmed-down monarchy in the future. Many speculate when the Queen’s successor, Prince Charles, ascends the throne he will focus his reign on a small core group of Royal Family members carrying out the working roles of the monarchy.
The monarchy itself is often seen as archaic and unable to modernize.
Then there’s the British monarchy’s colonial past.
The dark history of imperialism looms over many of the nations that still has the Queen as their head of state.
When the Queen was crowned in 1953, she became sovereign over 32 countries. Over her 69 years on the throne, 17 have removed her as their head of state. The latest was the Caribbean nation of Barbados, who gained independence and replaced the Queen with a president in November 2021. Other Commonwealth nations have proposed replacing the Queen in recent years, including Australia. There have also been calls to remove the monarchy as head of state here in Canada too.
With her majesty being 96-years-old, those nations who still have the British monarchy as head of state have indicated they would like to remove the monarchy from this position once the Queen has passed.
When her majesty does pass, it will signal an end of an era. But more than likely the monarchy will survive when the transition happens from the Queen to her son Prince Charles. But the question is: will it thrive?
