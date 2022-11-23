By the end of January 2023, the Girl Guides of Canada will have a new name for the branch of seven to eight year old girls currently known as the Brownies. The organization said they can’t continue to use a name that causes harm to any girls, and their aim is to foster an environment where more girls can just be themselves.
The recently announced decision included a statement from Girl Guides of Canada, noting how the organization has “heard from racialized girls and former members that the name Brownies has caused them harm. Some do not want to be part of this branch because of the name, and some skip this branch or delay joining Girl Guides until after this branch.”
While the decision has been welcomed by many, including this reporter who is herself a former Brownie, the timeline leading up to this is disappointing. Talks about changing the name first began in 2020, but the general public only started hearing about it almost three years later. It would have been nice to have more transparency in the process.
The name Brownie comes from Scottish folklore, a household spirit or Hobgoblin that’s said to come out at night while the owners of the house are asleep and perform various chores and farming tasks.
This also isn’t even the first time the branch has changed its name. Originally, they were called Rosebuds, but was changed after the girls had complained that they didn’t like the name.
Girl Guides of Canada aren’t the only business, organization, or group to change their name to avoid racial bias, and in all likelihood they won’t be the last. Aunt Jemima, known for its syrup and pancake mixes was one of the first to do so, with parent company Quaker Foods North America changing the name to Pear Milling Company.
Others to change their brand name include sports teams like the Cleveland Indians (now Cleveland Guardians), the Washington Redskins (now Washington Commanders), and the Edmonton Eskimos (now Edmonton Elks).
Even musicians have made the change. The most notable being The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks. For a lot of Canadians, it might be hard to understand why the word Dixie still causes uproar, but Dixie is a commonly used to refer to the states south of the Mason-Dixon Line, and the song “Dixie” was the Confederacy’s unofficial national anthem.
There will be some who feel Girl Guides of Canada are just another organization bending to the will of “woke culture”, but this reporter is willing to bet those complaining come from a place of privilege, because they have likely never been negatively affected by racial bias. It’s not up to people outside the BIPOC community to decide whether or not something is racially biased or offensive because we’re not affected by it.
What we can do is listen to what they’re saying, and do what’s possible to be better as a result.
