Jillian Trainor

By the end of January 2023, the Girl Guides of Canada will have a new name for the branch of seven to eight year old girls currently known as the Brownies. The organization said they can’t continue to use a name that causes harm to any girls, and their aim is to foster an environment where more girls can just be themselves.

The recently announced decision included a statement from Girl Guides of Canada, noting how the organization has “heard from racialized girls and former members that the name Brownies has caused them harm. Some do not want to be part of this branch because of the name, and some skip this branch or delay joining Girl Guides until after this branch.”

