Pets are a part of the family, whether they have fur, feathers, scales, etc. So why is it when people are looking for an apartment, more often than not they have to choose between putting a roof over their head or keeping a pet that has been with them for years, sometimes decades?
Since this pandemic began, there’s been an increase in housing-related surrenders to the PEI Humane Society, over 300 surrendered so far this year, compared to the 128 animals surrendered in 2019. While dogs have been affected by this, the Humane Society has noted the trend of an increase in the surrender of cats and rabbits in particular.
One of the main reasons given is people can’t afford their space anymore, meaning they have to find a more affordable place that unfortunately isn’t animal friendly, or potentially deal with no longer having a home.
This reporter dealt with this issue when moving home four years ago. Most of the places available were listed as ‘No smoking, no pets’. The no smoking clause has never been an issue, but when you have two cats, the number of apartments that were not only available, but affordable as well, dwindled distinctly. If it weren’t for the people who did become my landlords, there’s a chance this reporter would have been among the many Islanders facing a very difficult decision.
It’s understandable why some landlords might not want to rent to a pet owner if they’ve had a bad experience, but this shouldn’t be a situation of a few bad apples spoiling the bunch. And, it should be noted that unlike some other provinces, it’s illegal for a landlord to charge a pet deposit.
But these animals are more than just animals. They provide company, great support for mental health, and can be a good source for exercise, depending on the creature. Not only that, but they can literally help us heal faster. It’s been shown that a cat’s purr falls between 25 and 140 Hz. This same frequency has been shown to aid in the healing of broken bones, joint and tendon repair, and wound healing.
A parent wouldn’t be forced to choose between their child and a home, why do pet owners have to face that issue?
