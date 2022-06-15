The ‘A’ in 2SLGBTQIA+ doesn’t stand for Ally.
It’s a controversial opinion, yes, but it’s a belief shared among more and more members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and its supporters.
By definition, an ally of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community is “a heterosexual and cisgender person (someone whose sense of personal identity and gender corresponds with their birth sex) who supports and/or accepts equal civil rights, gender equality, and LGBTIA+ social movements, challenging what they perceive as homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia”.
That in and of itself is an example of why ally doesn’t belong in the acronym. Being an ally is about action, not identity. Some people will make facetious comments like “Well I identify as an ally”, and good for them? But that leads into the next reason.
Allies aren’t oppressed the way those of us in the community are. They’re supporting the community, but they’ve always had a degree of privilege over the community. Marriage equality is easily one of the best examples to give. Heterosexual couples have always had the right to get married. The 2SLGBTQIA+ community had to fight for that right. Prior to 1999, longterm partners in Canada who were of the same gender weren’t considered common-law spouses, and it wasn’t until 2005 that marriage equality was made legal in Canada.
One of the most important reasons ‘A’ doesn’t stand for ‘Ally’ is because more often than not it erases people who identify as asexual, aromantic, and/or agender (a term that also falls under the nonbinary and transgender umbrella) from the community. Along with bisexuals, these are the people who face the most oppression both from outside and inside the community, because people don’t believe they’re real, that they just haven’t met the right person to make them feel the way society tells them they should feel when it comes to sex, romance, and gender.
This isn’t to say that allies and supporters aren’t appreciated, because they absolutely are. PFLAG (Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) is one of the oldest support groups for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, beginning in 1972 when Jeanne Manford marched beside Morty, her gay son, in New York’s Christopher Street Liberation Day March.
If a person wants to become or be more of an ally to the community, they’re always welcome. They can familiarize themselves with the language and terminology the community uses, along with learning about the history of activism within the community, the challenges we’ve faced along the way, and figure out the best ways to get involved and show support. The biggest thing when it comes to being an ally: stand up to discrimination and hateful language. It’s not always the easiest thing, but it’s one of the most important things an ally can do. The website stonewall.org.uk puts it this way: “It’s important to let those with bigoted views know that they are not in a world where they can marginalize or bully those that need our support — and this is really the essence of what being an ally is all about.”
Jillian Trainor
