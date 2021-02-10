So it’s the first of February and most all the new January members are still training. Want to congratulate you all on your first month of training and the progress you have made. Stick with it. It only gets better!
What to expect when you first start training?
There are a multitude of positive results you can achieve from a well executed weight training program. Some start right away, others come after a few months of training. Here are some of the things you might experience as you train for a few months.
The first few workouts will probably bring a condition called DMOS (delayed onset muscle soreness). You go to the gym for the first time, put in a relatively easy workout as per the instructions of a coach or trainer and leave feeling like that was a good workout. You awake the next day feeling no soreness, but as the day progresses the muscles you worked the day before start to become sore. Now if you didn’t push it too hard this will be a comfortable sore that may be with you for two or three days. It comes from stressing the muscles harder that what they are used to in your daily activities and is not harmful. After a few workouts it will not be as intense and you can up the intensity without fear of being too sore.
After a few workouts you will notice the weights you started with now seem lighter. The body adapts to weight training extremely fast and strength increases come quick at the beginning levels of training. With the increases strength also comes increases endurance and energy. You can slowly train harder, but as you are getting in better shape it does not seem any harder.
With the regular training, increase in strength and muscle tone you may also notice a reduction in bodyfat levels. It’s a slow, but steady reduction that comes from the increased calorie burn from the exercise and increased metabolism from your muscles being denser and stronger. At first your actual weight may not change as you gain a few pounds of muscle density and lose bodyfat at the same time but the way your clothes fit will tell you something is definitely happening.
As you get a few workouts under your belt your execution of the exercises gets better. Practice makes perfect and the regular training means you are honing your craft. Your form gets better, your mind muscle connections improve, your training knowledge grows with each workout and this all leads to more epic training sessions.
Although training seems purely physical there is no denying the mental aspects of regular physical exertion. Train three to four days a week and get that workout high three to four days a week. Simply put you just feel great after a hard workout. Reduces stress, anxiety, gives you a great feeling or well being. Physical and mental “fitness” are interconnected. Our bodies are meant to be challenged and pushed and with today’s lifestyle we do not get that on a regular basis. Weight training addressed this and will give you the physical and mental fitness to keep you at your best.
