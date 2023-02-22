Amy Kilbride, the registrar for the PEI Funeral Services and Professions Board, encouraged anyone interested in obtaining pre-paid funerals to read Prearranged Funeral Services Act, which was created in the 1980s. The Act is online and outlines a person’s rights. Submitted photo
Pre-paid/pre-arranged funerals are when an individual, a couple, or sometimes even an entire family, will outline the services they want for their funeral.
“Whether it be a traditional funeral and visiting hours with a casket or an urn, or something more simple such as a graveside service,” said Amy Kilbride, the registrar for the PEI Funeral Services and Professions Board.
Ms Kilbride said there are many options these days to reflect what a person may be looking for, and many times family members may not know what services a loved one would like.
“When you pre-pay for these services, it is a written contract for the goods and services that will be provided by that funeral home at the time of death, at no additional charge to the family even if the price of funerals have gone up,” she said.
However, things that are not guaranteed pricing would be items outside of the funeral home, such as newspaper obituary notices, flowers, clergy, cemetery fees, etc.
In her experience, Ms Kilbride said the terms pre-paid and pre-arranged are essentially interchangeable. On PEI, there is an existing act called the Prearranged Funeral Services Act, which was created in the 1980s.
“This refers to funeral services that are pre-paid,” she said. “We also use a term called pre-need, these are typically files in which the person’s information is held along with their funeral service wishes.”
These files can be basic or detailed, depending on how much the person wishes to mark down at the time, said Ms Kilbride.
“The pre-need files are more of a reference point, so if the family isn’t sure what services to choose, we refer to the file and that can help a family to follow the wishes that were laid out ahead of time,” she said. “A lot of folks don’t realize they can have a file started and their wishes known at the funeral home, without paying for their funeral.”
She added even if a person has an insurance policy for funeral expenses, they can still express their funeral wishes ahead of time.
Another benefit to arranging a pre-paid funeral is how they can save the family of the deceased money.
“There will always be inflation and services will continue to rise,” said Ms Kilbride. “The funeral home places pre-arrangement funds into designated trust fund accounts, which accrue interest, this interest is used by the funeral at the time of death to cover the cost of inflation, and it saves the family money, because they paid yesterday’s cost for tomorrow’s services.”
In light of recent events involving a funeral home in Crapaud, Ms Kilbride encouraged anyone interested in pre-paid funerals to read the Pre-Arrangement Act, which is available online and will outline a person’s rights.
“First, always obtain a receipt for any money paid, at the time it is paid,” she said. “The funeral home will provide you with a copy of the written contract in a timely manner and this will outline what services you have paid for.”
She said the funeral home has 30 days to deposit the money into the trust account.
“They should provide you with a copy of the deposit certificate after the 30 day period,” she said. “This money is your money until the time of death and if you wish to cancel your pre-arrangement, you may do so at any time, but there may be a financial penalty to this.”
She said a person can transfer their pre-arrangement to another funeral home, in or out of the province.
“This does not guarantee pricing if you switch to a new funeral home, but this is just to emphasize the pre-arrangement money held in trust is still in your name,” she said. “It is your money.”
Lastly, she said if anyone has questions that cannot be answered by their trusted funeral home, please contact the PEI Funeral Services and Professions Board.
