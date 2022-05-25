The mass shooting in Buffalo, New York is a sad reminder there is something truly rotten at the core of today’s society because these unfortunate incidents just keep occurring.
Not just in the United States, but around the world. And so far, nothing is really being done to prevent them from happening.
Is it early-prevention? Better access to mental health care? Stricter gun laws? Tech companies cracking down on hate speech on their social media platforms? Ending the spread of conspiracy theories online? Not allowing racists and white supremacy ideology to be repeated on national media?
What is the answer that will eventually stop these horrible acts of violence? Because there are too many people committing these senseless acts and very little, it seems, being done to put an end to them.
According to the Washington Post, the Buffalo shooting at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighbourhood was the deadliest mass shooting of 2022, but it’s one of more than 200 so far in the US. There were other incidents of gun violence following the Buffalo situation, making it a deadly weekend. At least 14 people were killed in mass shootings across the country that weekend and 39 were injured.
America’s Centers for Disease Control reported a record 45,222 gun deaths in 2020, the latest year for which complete data is available.
The world is all too familiar with the terrible history of mass shootings in the US, from Columbine to Sandy Hook and so many more. However, Canada is not immune to these types of horrific events.
Historically, there’s the Montreal massacre of 1989, were 14 women were murdered at the École Polytechnique. More recently, there was the Quebec City mosque shooting in January of 2017 that killed six people and seriously injured five others. Then there’s the Nova Scotia mass shooting that occurred in April of 2020, which resulted in 22 people being killed, becoming the deadliest mass shooting occurrence in this country’s history.
Countries like Norway and New Zealand have also experienced terrible mass shootings in recent years that made international headlines.
Whenever these terrible events take place, there’s a lot of thought and prayers, but what is needed is solutions. It’s time lawmakers of all strips put aside the political posturing and actually tackle these very serious issues. Lives are literally depending on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.