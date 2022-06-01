When to name the perpetrator of a mass shooting?

Over the last five or so years, there’s been an increasing push to not publish or share the name of people who commit mass shootings. One of the most notable examples is the perpetrator of the Christchurch mosque shootings in March of 2019.
Days after the attack occurred, Jacinda Arden, New Zealand’s Prime Minister, said the gunman “Sought many things from his act of terror, but one was notoriety. That is why you will never hear me mention his name”.
Dr Adam Lankford, a criminologist at the University of Alabama, has studied the influence of media coverage on future shooters. He noted a lot of them want to be famous, want to be treated like celebrities, and stressed the importance of not giving them that treatment.
While the demand to not name these perpetrators has become more vocal, it’s not something new. In 2012, shortly after the shooting at a movie theatre in Aurora, Colorado, parents of one of the victims created a campaign called No Notoriety, which calls for ‘responsible media coverage for the sake of public safety when reporting on individuals who commit or attempt acts of rampage mass violence, thereby depriving violent like minded individuals the media celebrity and media spotlight they so crave’.
Their names do become public knowledge at some point. If they survive and are apprehended and charged by law enforcement, their names become part of the public record. Here in Canada, if a person is brought before the court, the charge must be sworn/laid for the person to be seen by a judge. The name of the individual then goes on the Provincial Court docket, which can be seen by anyone, though there are exceptions, like all youth, who are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The court may also issue a publication ban in certain cases, preventing police from releasing the name of the accused.
As the inquiry into the shooting in Portapique, Nova Scotia continues, coverage of the event rarely, if ever, mentions the shooter’s name. He’s been referred to as ‘the gunman’, and ‘the killer’, but there’s hardly been any mention him by name. As far as this reporter is concerned, that’s how it should be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.