This reporter wrote in the last issue of the paper about the seemingly impossible task of reducing gun violence in that country.
The editorial was written in response to the tragic events that occurred in Buffalo, New York on May 14. Before that paper was even printed, there was another tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas.
Nineteen innocent children were killed and two of their teachers were also murdered. It’s absolutely heartbreaking.
Again, calls for gun reform are being made. And those against any type of gun reform are once again offering their thoughts and prayers. There’s also talk again from American politicians of arming teachers with guns or having armed personnel at schools. Well, in Buffalo there was a retired police officer working as a security guard at the grocery store where the attack occurred and, sadly, the gentleman was killed when he attempted to stop the gunman. When armed with high power rifles and decked out in body armour, it’s not so easy to shoot and kill a person when they are on a rampage.
The problem is guns. The solution is limiting access to guns. No teenager should be able to purchase an assault rifle.
While mass shootings are rare in Canada, seen in this country as more of an American problem, they do happen, unfortunately. And laws have to be improved here too.
The weapons used in the Nova Scotia mass shooing in April 2020 were purchased illegally from the United States and smuggled into Canada. According to a CTV News story, most weapons used in crimes in this country are smuggled here from the US. In the same story, they mentioned just recently Ontario Provincial Police seizing a drone attempting to smuggle in 11 American handguns.
In 2020, the Canadian government did ban 1,500 assault style firearms, including the AR15, the same weapon used by the gunman in Texas and other US mass shootings. However, gun related homicides in Canada are often committed using handguns and right now the federal government currently has no plans to ban those in this country.
While the debate over gun control revs up once again in the US following recent tragedies, Canada also has to toughen up its laws to protect Canadians or there will be no end to this type of violence.
