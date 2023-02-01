Jillian Trainor

The decision not to cancel school in West Prince on Jan. 26 doesn’t seem to have upset anyone outside of the region, which to say the least, is pretty disheartening.

How many of the naysayers commenting on the situation actually live in West Prince? If they did, they would have seen firsthand how bad it was up here.

