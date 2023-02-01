The decision not to cancel school in West Prince on Jan. 26 doesn’t seem to have upset anyone outside of the region, which to say the least, is pretty disheartening.
How many of the naysayers commenting on the situation actually live in West Prince? If they did, they would have seen firsthand how bad it was up here.
Just because weather seems to be fine in one school district doesn’t mean conditions are good in another, especially in winter. Would they feel comfortable knowing their child is on the road in conditions where drivers are dealing with poor visibility and poor road conditions? Conditions that, according to one friend, saw bus drivers return their charges to their homes because there were times they couldn’t even see where the kids they were supposed to pick up were standing.
Even the Alberton ER Centre posted about the situation on social media, noting how some roads had been plowed, but the snow drifts quickly filled them in again, and even if the snow stopped falling, the rain and freezing rain that followed would cause slushy and dangerous conditions too.
One commenter noted how whole reason there are families of schools is so the Public Schools Branch can close one if weather is bad in one area, but not in another.
Speaking of which, who at the PSB dropped the ball on this decision? The report provided by the Department of Transportation was said to note that all plows were out that morning and roads were open in West Prince, but anyone living here can attest to the fact that clearly wasn’t the case.
Weather forecasts are apparently followed days in advance from four primary sources to try and predict what conditions will be like when buses are on the road, and information is gathered every day starting at five in the morning so a decision can be made by six on whether or not classes should be delayed or cancelled. If a delay is called for, a follow-up decision and announcement is made by 8 am.
This isn’t a matter of “turning kids soft” as some people have put it. If this storm had been in another part of the province, these people would probably have been feeling the same way about the decision as those of us in West Prince. And, with areas like Montague, for example, whose population is easily double that of Alberton’s, they likely would have made even more noise about it than we did.
This was about concern for students and keeping them safe, because in a situation like this, that is what matters most.
