Who trains in commercial gyms? Terry Adams Mar 30, 2022 We have guys and girls.We have seniors and teens.We have moms and dads. We have athletes and weekend warriors.We have seasoned bodybuilders and new beginners.We have bikini competitors and girls training for summer.We have power lifters and members getting stronger.We have cross fitters and gym rats.We have your friends and people you don't know.We have physically and mentally challenged. We have people fighting addictions and people who won the battle.We have members living their dreams and members building them.We have people losing fat and people gaining muscle.We have members teaching and members learning.We have people training together and we have many solo.We have injured and people rehabilitating injuries.We have members training through hard times and members whose life is good right now.We are all so different yet have one thing in common. The love and challenge of a great workout.Everyone is welcome in a good commercial gym and we all 100 per cent respect anyone trying to better themselves.
