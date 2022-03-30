We have guys and girls.

We have seniors and teens.

We have moms and dads.

We have athletes and weekend warriors.

We have seasoned bodybuilders and new beginners.

We have bikini competitors and girls training for summer.

We have power lifters and members getting stronger.

We have cross fitters and gym rats.

We have your friends and people you don’t know.

We have physically and mentally challenged.

We have people fighting addictions and people who won the battle.

We have members living their dreams and members building them.

We have people losing fat and people gaining muscle.

We have members teaching and members learning.

We have people training together and we have many solo.

We have injured and people rehabilitating injuries.

We have members training through hard times and members whose life is good right now.

We are all so different yet have one thing in common. The love and challenge of a great workout.

Everyone is welcome in a good commercial gym and we all 100 per cent respect anyone trying to better themselves.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.