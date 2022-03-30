About a week and a half ago, a business in Summerside created a social media post explaining how they were standing in solidarity with one of its employees after receiving a call from someone who said they would no longer support their business because of that employee. The reasoning? The caller didn’t like the fact that the employee was wearing a crop top and ripped jeans, and her belly button was showing.
While not naming the caller, the store rightfully called out this behaviour, stating behaviour like this is not okay and won’t be tolerated.
The employee herself also joined the conversation, sharing a picture of what she was wearing that day, and honestly? She looked really cute and she rocked that outfit. It’s fair to say ripped jeans aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, and the same goes for crop tops. Kudos to anyone who chooses to wear either because it takes a level of confidence and self-assuredness to wear them, and not everyone feels comfortable enough to do so. That employee also said this isn’t her main job, and while her primary job has a dress code, this one doesn’t which has helped increase her confidence, her style expression, and helped with body positivity.
This isn’t even the first time something like this has gained attention here on PEI. Six years ago fellow journalist Teresa Wright received an anonymous voicemail after covering an event. “I just came away from coffee with about 10 people and you were the topic of our conversation. And it was your appearance as a reporter. The cleavage and the red lips don’t belong on a reporter. We don’t want you with dark-rimmed glasses and laced-up shoes, but you should have a more professional look. You’re not going to a party, you’re going out to cover a story.”
At that time, she was the chief political reporter for The Guardian. Six years later, reading that message is still infuriating. Reporters get criticized all the time, that’s nothing new, especially when the topic is a little more controversial, and politics is always a controversial topic. Anyone who has seen Teresa cover any event knows she is nothing but professional in terms of attire, yet here she was receiving a complaint about the fact that she wore red lipstick and glasses with dark rims.
Women are unfairly targeted in matters like this, and it has been proven. A few years ago, a female news anchor in Australia was shamed for wearing a blouse four months after she had worn it the first time. In response to this and comments other female anchors received about their attire, one of her male co-workers wore the exact same suit on air every day for a year (the suit was regularly washed, don’t worry). The number of comments he received on the matter: Zero. After coming clean on the experiment, he noted that “I’m judged on my interviews, my appalling sense of humor, on how I do my job, basically. Women are judged much more harshly and keenly for what they do, what they say, and what they wear.”
It’s 2022. Enough already.
