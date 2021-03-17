Imagine this: You’re walking home at night, it’s dark, you’re by yourself. What do you do?
For women, it’s a situation we try not to get ourselves in, even in small or rural areas, because for us, it’s one that can potentially turn deadly.
One such example in the news right now is the murder of Sarah Everard, a 33 year old marketing executive from England, slain while walking home on March 3. It was a 50 minute walk from the home of her friend, but she didn’t make it, and her body was found almost a week later, 80 km from the city.
Her alleged killer? A member of the London police force’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command who received a complaint of indecent exposure three days before Sarah Everard disappeared. Britain’s police watchdog is investigating how police handled that complaint.
Still, the question remains: Why can’t women be safe when walking at night?
Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave of the Metropolitan Police said he understands the hurt and anger the case has sparked, but does he really?
Does he know what it’s like to have to be hypervigilent of his surroundings when walking by himself at night? Does he know what it’s like to feel your chest constrict when you’re out alone and a car drives past, because you know you have to get as much detail on the vehicle as possible in case something does happen and you’re required to give a statement to police as a result? Does he know what it’s like to have to pretend to call someone, or actually call someone, while walking alone because that makes him less of a potential target for assault? Because if he’s never experienced these things? No, he doesn’t understand at all.
Women shouldn’t have to do these things in order to feel somewhat safe when they’re out alone at night.
It’s 2021 and women still can’t feel safe when walking by themselves at night. Yes, there are defence options, but the fact that we need these items when we’re just trying to get home is nothing short of rage inducing.
