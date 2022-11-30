Terry Adams

This article rings true for anyone who wants to gain muscle and strength. Just about everyone can appreciate how getting stronger can make day to day tasks easier. Gaining muscle has so many more benefits that filling out a t-shirt. While moderate gains in both will come from just about any kind of strength training, you have to do it right to get great results.

The first thing is the right exercises. You will not gain strength or muscle mass from a workout that consists of a series of isolation exercises. You have to work the legs and torso hard with compound movements. Do your squats, deadlifts, presses, rows, chins. Get set up on an effective routine that focuses on these exercises.

