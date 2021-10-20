“Sable Island, N.S., the last place in the world you’d expect to find horses is Sable Island, a barren harbour-less sandspit 175 miles off the Nova Scotia coast. But they’re here, and they’ve been here a long, long time - about three hundred of them. Nobody’s sure just how the shaggy dwarfed creatures arrived at the start, but several theories are advanced.”- The Guardian June 9, 1956.
An old volume in the Nova Scotia Archives says they were introduced in the early 1800s to furnish sustenance for survivors of wrecked ships, of which there were many. Most people believe they are descendants of French Calvary horses which managed to swim ashore from a doomed transport ship.
Struggle to survive
Since then, radio operator Gerry Smith says, “they’ve just about been holding their own. One foal was born this year (1956) and two or three of the older horses died of starvation last winter.” Even at the best of times the horses stand a good chance of starving to death. They roam the island constantly in search of coarse grass, which pokes its way through the ever-shifting sands. The transport department helps from time to time by thinning out the herds and importing hay. This year (1956) about 150 mares will be removed to the mainland.
In 1928 Joseph Haliburton reported three hundred horses on the island. The herds were about four hundred strong in 1830, when a number were brought to the mainland and sold at auction. At that time one witness to the sale announced publicly, “The sooner the whole stock is removed the better. It would even be an act of mercy to slaughter the animals. Having no shelter, they have become deformed through crouching to avoid storms.”
Stubborn creatures
Every casual visitor to Sable Island, and there aren’t many because supply ships touch here only every three or four months, is plagued beforehand with requests to ‘bring me back a pony’. Most people believe Sable Island ponies are intelligent, gentle animals comparable to the famous Shetland ponies. Such is not the case.
Several wild ponies have been tamed by islanders to haul supplies and carry people from one station to another. Any of the Island’s thirty lighthouse keepers, weathermen and radio operators will affirm the shaggy creatures are stubborn as mules, ill-tempered, independent and generally far from friendly.
Keeping a team of the stubborn beasts in motion requires a voice of thunder, the patience of Job, a good whip hand and often the kicking accuracy of a big-league football player. Bad as it sounds, the domesticated ponies are far from mistreated. They live in large, well lighted, airy stables and enjoy unlimited quantities of sweet mainland hay. The stables are kept clean and the horses well-groomed. The favourite now (1956) is twenty-six years old, fat and still going strong.
Since 1962 the Sable Island horses have been declared a protected species from human interference. The horses and their habitat received further protection in 2011 with the establishment of Sable Island as a National Park Reserve.
