With the arrival of spring, one thing you start to notice this time of year is seeing people getting out more, especially now the days are getting longer.
After another winter of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as the weather begins to shift, folks want to get out and take advantage of the longer days.
But thanks to the United State Senate voting to make daylight saving time permanent, the biannual switching of the clocks might become a thing of the past if Canada decides to follow suit.
In 2007, when the US made the decision to move starting daylight saving time in March and ending it in November, Canada adjusted to accommodate. With our neighbours to the south being our closet trading partners, there’s a good possibility if they decide to go ahead with making daylight saving time permanent we will too.
Here on PEI, that would mean the latest sunrise in winter would be 8:55 am and earliest sunrise in the summer being 5:20 am while the earliest sunset in the winter would be at 5:26 pm with the latest sunset in the summer at 9:08 pm.
However, according to an NPR article, the United States tried making daylight saving time permanent once before. And it didn’t work.
In the early 1970s, amongst an energy crisis in America, the government tried an experiment. Congress passed a law to make daylight saving time permanent year round, but just for two years. The thinking was more sunlight in the evening would reduce the nation’s energy consumption. The move didn’t reduce energy consumption and Americans didn’t like going to work and school in the dark for months. The law was repealed by Congress in 1974.
Now, the US is exploring the idea once again. The United States House of Representatives hasn’t taken any immediate action on the Senate-passed bill, but reports are it has bipartisan support.
British-born New Zealand entomologist and astronomer George Hudson proposed the idea of daylight saving time in 1895. The main purpose was to make better use of daylight, conserve energy and save money, but some are questioning its actual benefits and what impact the consist adjusting of our clocks has on us physically.
A 2014 study from the University of Colorado found there is a 25 per cent increase in the risk of heart attack the Monday after the start of daylight saving time. Although the same study noted a corresponding decrease in the risk of heart attack at the end of daylight saving time in the fall.
Some experts agree people would be healthier is we stopped changing our clocks, but argue making standard time permanent as the better choice, noting standard time lines up with our natural and biological rhythms, allowing for sunnier mornings and darker evenings.
If the US does decide to move forward with making daylight saving time permanent, Canada will more than likely have to have its own debate on whether or not to make a similar move.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.