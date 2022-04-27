“The spring lobster season of 1956 opens today on the north shore of Prince Edward Island and fishermen of the area were busy yesterday afternoon running out gear in preparation for two month’s fishing.”
“The Guardian,”
1st May 1956.
“At Alberton thirty heavily loaded boats left the harbour at noon and by nightfall about one half the huge piles of traps on the wharves had been transported to the fishing grounds. Conditions were far from favourable with a stiff northeast wind and an outgoing tide causing several boats to take water crossing the bar at the harbour entrance.”
“A boat operated by Ralph Fraser and his son Dale was in serious difficulty for a time when seas flooded the engine. Other boats came to their assistance and after stringing off their load of traps the disabled craft was towed back to port.”
Choppy Seas at Tignish Run
“Choppy seas forced approximately seventy boats operating out of Tignish Run to sail with small loads of traps for the first trip or two. Weather conditions improved later in the afternoon and an estimated one half of the gear was set out. Some idea of the season’s prospects is expected today when first traps are overhauled.”
Many New Fishing Boats at Alberton
“The Guardian,” 5 May 1956.
“Over the past few years, the fishermen at Alberton South have, without exception, procured new and larger lobster boats, greater horse power engines and at the present time their fleet of 27 boats is second to none in the Maritimes. Starting the season with new boats this year are Brydon Smith, Frank McNeill, James Gallant, Upton Fraser, Mont Hutt, Ralph Arsenault, Eldon Matthews and Silas Matthews. The new boats range from 35 to 40 feet in length.”
“Crews of boats owned by Mont and Cecil Hutt are fishing this year in a degree of comfort perhaps never before enjoyed by local fishermen. Small compact cabins are located on the stern of each craft, heated by propane gas and with cooking facilities. Cabins are glassed-in providing an all-around view and steering can be handled from inside. Cecil Hutt’s boat also has a radio and depth recorder for use in locating the best lobster grounds.”
“The trend toward larger boats and fishing gears of over 600 traps requires about fifteen hours at sea in cold wet weather and has resulted in the construction of cabins for the crews to get warm and eat their meals. A boat owned by Charles Fraser has a cabin on the bow and pointed stern where traps are overhauled.”
Big Catches of Lobster at Alberton and Tignish
“The Guardian,
4 May 1956.
“Catches of lobsters at Alberton, with only two days of the season gone, are exceptionally good and may reach an all-time record. A total of 12,625 lbs was landed from 22 boats Wednesday and yesterday’s catch was only slightly less at 11,000 lbs. High boat Wednesday was Frank McNeill with 986 lbs from about 500 traps closely followed by Phillip Kinch with 940 lbs from 682 traps. The first day’s fishing last year totalled only 4,000 lbs. Fishing is reported to be equally good at Tignish but severe bait shortage is causing much concern in both areas.”
Bait Shortage Relieved
“The Guardian,” 10 May 1956.
“The acute shortage of herring for baiting lobster traps this year at all fishing areas on PEI was relieved greatly yesterday at Tignish when over 9,000 lbs were landed by Stephen McInnis and Claude LeClair. The day previous these two fishermen landed approximately 10,000 lbs in nine nets. This splendid catch, the largest appearance of herring this year, was quickly disposed off locally at $15.00 per thousand lbs.”
