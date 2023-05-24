“Owing to high winds and rough seas, few fishermen at Alberton South managed to put out any traps on the opening day of the spring lobster fishing season. Those who did venture out in the early morning on May 1st reported extremely rough weather and did not attempt the second trip. With the calming down of the wind in the late afternoon it was hoped that the seas would moderate but such was not the case. About fifty to seventy-five traps were put out by each boat on this one trip and this will give some indication of how the fishing will be this season. It is understood that the same conditions applied over most of the Prince County fishing area. “The Guardian,” 2 May 1951.
Slow Lobster Season
“Latest reports from the lobster packers and fishermen in the Alberton and Tignish areas are that no lobsters have been landed as yet (May 5th) at these ports owing to continued bad weather and high seas. All the fishermen at Tignish points have managed to put out some gear with very few having all their traps out. At Alberton South the same condition applies with a large number of traps still piled on the wharves. With the weather remaining cold and windy it is not expected that any lobsters will be brought in before the middle of next week.”
Good Lobster Catches Reported from Alberton, “The Guardian,” 8 May 1951.
“The first days’ catch since the opening of the lobster fishing season on May 1st was landed at Alberton South (Northport) yesterday, May 7th, and all indications are that a good season can be expected. Most of the boats landed between 400 lbs to a maximum of 700 lbs for the top boat which is a good catch for so early in the season. Reports from Tignish are that a rather poor catch was brought in and fishermen there are rather disappointed with results so far but are hoping for improvement later in the season.”
“Prices to the fishermen range from 15¢ to 17¢ per pound for canners, and a prevailing 20¢ per pound for market lobsters.”
Good Lobster Catches Reported from King’s County, “The Guardian,” 8 May 1951.
“Reports coming in last evening, May 7th, from lobster fishermen and packers along the King’s County coast indicate an average season is in prospect, somewhat similar to that of last year.”
“Fishermen in Murray Harbour and Murray Harbour North seem to be having the best luck so far in the first week of fishing, with most of the catch being taken in shoal waters. Annandale shows a fair catch for the weather prevailing. While on the North Shore prospects do not seem quite so good. Each locality indicates that the lobsters have moved into shoal waters, and that there is poor fishing in the deeper, colder water. This might mean that for the first few weeks the catch will be good, but will taper off after a few weeks.”
“All factories in the county are packing at present with some having one or two days of pack still to can, while others have canned up to date.
