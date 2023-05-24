Allan MacRae

“Owing to high winds and rough seas, few fishermen at Alberton South managed to put out any traps on the opening day of the spring lobster fishing season. Those who did venture out in the early morning on May 1st reported extremely rough weather and did not attempt the second trip. With the calming down of the wind in the late afternoon it was hoped that the seas would moderate but such was not the case. About fifty to seventy-five traps were put out by each boat on this one trip and this will give some indication of how the fishing will be this season. It is understood that the same conditions applied over most of the Prince County fishing area. “The Guardian,” 2 May 1951.

Slow Lobster Season

