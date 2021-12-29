Trudy Betts hopes Island drivers think twice before getting behind the wheel of a car after they’ve been drinking.
“It took me years to get over the fact that people still do it,” said the vice-president of the West Prince chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). “I want it to stop. I know it’s not going to, I have to be realistic about it.”
Ms Betts’ oldest daughter, Wendy, was killed by a drunk driver on Sept. 24, 1993. She had been walking a short distance with four other girls to the house of a friend when they were struck from behind by a car. She was killed instantly, and her four friends were seriously injured.
Because of issues regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent resignation of Kevin Maynard, the group’s now past-president, the West Prince chapter of MADD won’t be participating in the organization’s annual Red Ribbon Campaign. But the chapter still plans to promote awareness about the dangers of impaired driving the holiday season.
“Trying to spread awareness is our biggest focus, and our biggest goal, and that has been like that from day one,” said Ms Betts.
Prince District RCMP are planning on having an increased presence on Island roads and highways this holiday season as well.
The organization will be holding an impaired driving enforcement initiative, a partnership between RCMP, the Provincial Priority Unit, as well as RCMP detachment members. In Prince District, partnering agencies include Summerside City Police, Kensington Police Service, and conservation officers.
“Conservation officers, we do multiple checkpoints with them throughout the year, they are a very good partnering agency that we like to team up with,” said Corporal Travis Gallant of Prince District RCMP. “Oftentimes they’re knowledgeable in certain acts we don’t deal with on a day to day basis, so having them as part of our checkpoints and check stops is beneficial not only to us as RCMP, but to others as well. Another important point why we partner up with conservation officers is to patrol the trails with our snowmobiles throughout the winter time, and also the ATV patrols on the ATV trails.”
The number of drivers convicted of impaired driving in the province has varied over the last decade, though numbers appear to be decreasing. According to impaired driving statistic found on the Government of PEI website, 424 licensed drivers out of a total of 102,733 were convicted in 2010. In 2020, a total of 243 drivers out of a total of 116,386 licensed drivers were convicted.
“We want Island drivers to be safe whenever they’re driving on the Island roads,” said Cpl. Gallant. “We want them to make alternate plans if they do plan on drinking, or having some drinks throughout the holidays.”
Ms Betts agrees.
“It would be my greatest wish not to have one more family go through what we went through, and a lot of people that I know went through,” she said. “I know I can’t stop it, as much as I try. Getting that phone call, or that knock on the door, you don’t want that for anybody. It happened in ’93 to us, and it’s still happening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.