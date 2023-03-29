The special bond Michelle Gaudet shares with her horse is the inspiration for her first book.
“I’ve always had in the back of my head for years that it would be cool to publish a book,” said the Tignish resident.
The poem, which the book is based on, was written in the winter of 2021. Then in early 2022, Ms Gaudet was listening to a radio station when they mentioned Christian Faith Publishing, a full-service book publisher with offices and operations in the United States and Canada.
“I didn’t think much of it, but I wrote it down and a couple weeks later I thought why not randomly send the poem in and see what would happen,” said Ms Gaudet. “So, I sent it in on a white piece of paper and it was a rough copy in an ugly yellow envelope, it was nowhere near professional by any means.”
However, about a month later, Ms Gaudet received an email from the publishing company saying they would love to partner with her to publish her story.
“I was in shock,” she said.
She worked with the publishing company over the next several months to produce her 12 page picture book called God In Your Eyes.
“They would send me email updates,” she said. “They would start off with a rough illustration and I would have to explain what I wanted the illustration to look like.”
A year later, after just completing all the illustrations, her book arrived in early March of this year.
“It was a box of 10 books,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting to see my actual book so soon, but it was about a year later that it was completed.”
Ms Gaudet said she was shaking and filled with emotion when her book arrived.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “I mean, this is my book and my name is on it.”
For Ms Gaudet, the last page of the book summarizes the entire story. The illustration shows her horse, Seersha, out in the field, the ears of the Flea Bitten Gray Arabian alert as she looks back at Ms Gaudet.
“The story is about my morning barn chores and how every time my horse looks back at me I get tingles all down my body,” she said. “I knew it was something more than just my horse looking at me. Personally, I felt the presence of God looking at me through the eyes of my horse.”
Ms Gaudet said that’s why the book is called God In Your Eyes.
“I just get this weird feeling that I don’t get with other horses when they look at you, but when it’s your own horse, you just feel so much love,” she said.
That special bond may be an extension of how Seersha came into her owner’s life.
Ms Gaudet said she prayed for years to own a Gray Arabian horse.
“The Arabian horse, specifically, are so in tuned with a person’s emotions,” she said. “If I’m calm, she’s calm.”
Then a few years ago Ms Gaudet’s prayers were answered. Coming from Moncton, the previous barn Ms Gaudet used to ride for surprised her with Seersha.
“She was a rescue horse, extremely skinny and scared, she would try to bite and kick you,” she said. “It took a full year before I could comfortably handle her myself.”
Doing a lease-to-own process, Ms Gaudet said Seersha worked out perfectly.
“It was a blessing,” she said. “It worked out so smooth and easy, that’s how I knew this was from God.”
Ms Gaudet said while in the beginning Seersha was a handful, she is now a completely different animal.
“The only thing this horse needed was love,” she said. “She needed to know she wasn’t going to get hurt and she would have lots of food and lots of love.”
Ms Gaudet now rides at Up West Equestrian Center in Glengarry and together her and Seersha are working towards her dream goal.
“I’ve always wanted to be an English jumper and she can now jump up to three feet,” said Ms Gaudet.
Ms Gaudet said she likes to think when Seersha looks back at her while out in the field it means she’s happy.
“I like to believe she’s no longer worried about her life and she’s happy where she is,” she said.
Now, Ms Gaudet is excited to share that special connection she has with her horse with others through her book.
For more information about Ms Gaudet’s book, visit her social media page SilverWind Books.
