Horse

Michelle Gaudet with her horse, Seersha, while holding her new book God In Your Eyes. The story is inspired by Ms Gaudet’s special relationship with her horse.

Melissa Heald photo

The special bond Michelle Gaudet shares with her horse is the inspiration for her first book.

“I’ve always had in the back of my head for years that it would be cool to publish a book,” said the Tignish resident.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.