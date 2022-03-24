Alméda Thibodeau has a goal to create as many handmade blankets she can for the West Prince Christmas Hampers Group (WPCHG). And she is looking for volunteers to help her reach her goal.
For over two decades, Ms Thibodeau has been the coordinator for the Bloomfield Area Christmas Hampers. Since 2017, the organization has been collaborating with the WPCHG umbrella committee, which includes five hamper distribution groups within the West Prince region.
A few years ago, Ms Thibodeau received a donation of a hundred purchased blankets for the hampers in the Bloomfield area. Inspired by the gesture, the following year Ms Thibodeau donated blankets of her own.
“I just happen to have 20 blankets at home and so I put those into my hampers.” she said. “Then I looked around the house and I said I need to declutter.”
Ms Thibodeau likes to sew and over the years has accumulated a lot of leftover material. So, she decided for this holiday season she will start a project to make handmade blankets for the other hamper groups involved with the WPCHG.
“I have a lot of scraps and a lot of material.” she said. “There was enough material that I had to make a nice pattern for a quilt. There was some other ones I just had a bunch of little squares, little triangles, and so on, so I put those together.”
Ms Thibodeau is using a technique she calls scrapping, which is taking that leftover material and recycling it to create a whole blanket. It means putting together pieces of different colours, patterns and sizes.
“It’s kind of a patchwork, but you do kind of try to make it look nice,” said Ms Thibodeau. “You might not have enough of a certain colour to make the whole quilt, but you have enough to make a 12 x 12 square that will be one square in the whole blanket.”
The results are blanket tops that are vibrant, colourful and unique.
Ms Thibodeau will be making blankets large enough for twin or double beds and she is hoping to make enough so every family with small children who receive a hamper next Christmas can also receive a handmade blanket.
And her intention with the blankets are to make them look nice, but not necessarily overly fancy.
“I want them to feel like they can drag them from their bed to the living room, play with it on the floor, they can bring it to the lawn outside in the summertime or even bring it to the beach.” said Ms Thibodeau. “I want them to be used.”
So far, she has made 19 quilt tops using material she has either purchased from a theft shop or at a yard sale or have been donated to her over the years. Once the tops are completed, lining and backing needs to be added. She also has enough squares put together to probably make another three to four completed blankets.
Right now, Ms Thibodeau has two others helping her with the project, but could always use more volunteers. They don’t necessarily need to know how to sew either. Nor do they need to supply the material or thread.
“If you know somebody who loves sewing, that loves putting things together, who has a few hours a week or a day or whatever they have to spare, who don’t mind doing that or others who love the idea of doing the ironing or cutting, so I’m looking for all kinds of help,” said Ms Thibodeau.
Ms Thibodeau said she is really enjoying making the blankets.
“I love it,” she said. “The idea is anything that is done for the Christmas hampers is done with love.”
Anyone who would like to help with her blanket project or even like to donate material can do so by contacting Ms Thibodeau.
