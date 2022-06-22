Noella McDonald was overwhelmed by the amount of support she received to help raise funding for Muscular Dystrophy Canada (MDC).
Especially since through the organization’s own support of her over the years she’s been able to live a full life.
The St Felix resident was diagnosed with a form of muscular dystrophy almost 60 years ago. For the past 25 years she’s needed the use of a wheelchair. However, despite the disease impacting her mobility, independence and forever dictating her daily routine, it hasn’t slowed her down any.
“It’s restricted me and my husband, but it hasn’t slowed us,” said Ms McDonald.
There are more than 30 muscular dystrophy diseases that cause permanent muscle weakness. The disease tends to run in families, and, depending on the type, muscular dystrophy may be present at birth or appear during childhood or adulthood. Different types affect different muscles and sadly there is no cure.
MDC provides programs and services, research and advocacy to support people affected by neuromuscular disorders.
“They have supported me in numerous ways,” said Ms McDonald. “Paying my lifeline, doing peer support when I needed it, advocating on my behalf, purchasing a wheelchair for me, hydraulic lifts in the ceiling to help with transfers in my shower and bathroom.”
To show her appreciation for all the organization has done for her, Ms McDonald has participated annually in MDC’s Walk for Muscular Dystrophy. The walk raises funds to support MDC programs, services and advance research, as well as raise awareness of neuromuscular disorders.
Ms McDonald has been involved with Muscular Dystrophy Canada since the early 90s, starting when she lived in Moncton, New Brunswick.
“I was part of that chapter forever and when I moved to PEI there was no real chapter here, so we would do the walks to raise money and awareness,” she said.
Ms McDonald and her husband would return to Moncton every year to attend the annual Walk for Muscular Dystrophy. But due to COVID pandemic, that wasn’t possible, so with the walk being done virtually over the past couple of years, Ms McDonald and others would participate by doing their walk on the Confederation Trail.
This year, however, they were able to get permission to organize a small in-person walk with just a few participates, with family and friends of Ms McDonald gathering at the Summerside boardwalk on June 12.
Her initial goal was to raise $2,000 for the walk, but she more than doubled that, with a final total of $4,300.
“I surpassed that with flying colours,” she said. “I was really surprised and I am still impressed with the support I got this year. I never asked, I just put it on Facebook, and the money just started to come in, so I was overwhelmed with joy.”
The hope for next June is to organize a bigger walk for Summerside that would be open to the public and MDC clients, said Ms McDonald.
“It’s since a worthy cause because the money stays local and actually helps families who need wheelchairs, lifts, bathroom aids,” she said.
