est Point native Pauline Hedberg with her brother Harvey Stewart, fire chief for the West Point Fire Department, displays the quilt she made as a fundraiser for the volunteer fire department. Tickets for a draw on the quilt were sold during the West Point Fire Department’s annual Show n Shine Car Show on June 12. Proceeds from the draw will go towards helping the fire department purchase new breathing apparatus’. Melissa Heald photo
West Point native Pauline Hedberg wanted to give back to the community she grew up in by raising money for the area’s volunteer fire department.
Ms Hedberg now lives in Vancouver, British Columbia. On a recent trip home to PEI, Ms Hedberg surprised her family with a 60x80 handmade Anne Green Gables Christmas themed quilt she made herself. Her idea was to sell tickets for a draw on the quilt during the West Point Fire Department’s annual Show n Shine Car Show, which took place on June 12, to raise money for the department.
“They do such an incredible work and they are all volunteer firefighters,” said Ms Hedberg
Ms Hedberg’s brother, Harvey Stewart, is the department’s fire chief. Ms Hedberg didn’t tell anyone about the quilt until she arrived on PEI.
The fact his sister while on her trip home would think of doing this for the department was just ‘great’, said Mr Stewart.
Mr Stewart said the department has just started getting back into the fundraising mode, as the COVID-19 pandemic has really put a hinder on those types of efforts.
The car show acts as a fundraiser for the department as well.
Currently, the fire department is fundraising to purchase four new breathing apparatus’ and a new radio system. Each apparatus costs about $10,000.
With remaining tickets sold at the O’Leary Farmers Co-op, Ms Hedberg was able to raise just over $1,300 with her quilt.
“Hundred per cent goes back to the West Point Fire Department,” said Ms Hedberg.
On June 20, at the West Point Fire Department, Mr Stewart, Ms Hedberg and Zacharie Stewart made the draw for the quilt. The lucky winner was Eva Rodgerson.
Ms Hedberg said she was surprised by the amount of support she received by the public purchasing tickets for the draw.
“The people were incredible,” she said. “People are so generous. It was wonderful.”
Ms Hedberg added being able to do this for her community was ‘brilliant’.
“However, it’s the people who make the community because they give so much of their time,” she said.
