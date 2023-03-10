Anna & Michelle

Anna Gallant (left) and Michelle Gaudet point to the Republic of the Philippines on the world map. The Alberton Baptist Church members will be heading to the country in April for a mission trip. This will be Ms Gallant’s fourth mission trip to her native country while it will be Ms Gaudet’s first time doing any type of missionary work. Melissa Heald photo

Doing missionary work in the Philippines always puts a great feeling in Anna Gallant’s heart.

“The joy, you just can’t compare it,” said the St Roch resident. “The kids, just receiving a box of crayons, they are so happy about it.”

Trips 2019

Anna Gallant during her trip to the Philippines in 2019. Ms Gallant has travelled to her native country for missionary work three times, first in 2018 then in 2019 and 2022. The trips have been made possible thanks to the support she has received from the Alberton Baptist Church, where she is a member. Submitted photo

