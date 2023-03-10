Doing missionary work in the Philippines always puts a great feeling in Anna Gallant’s heart.
“The joy, you just can’t compare it,” said the St Roch resident. “The kids, just receiving a box of crayons, they are so happy about it.”
Ms Gallant moved from the Philippines to PEI 13 years ago and began attending the Alberton Baptist Church in 2017.
“I then started to have this burden to do mission work in the Philippines,” she said. “I have so many friends messaging me, asking me for help for their church, for support, and I was praying about it.”
Then in 2018 that burden she was feeling began to grow.
“God brought you here to this beautiful Island, with beautiful people, very generous and kind human beings, it’s a chance for me to do something for my people,” said Ms Gallant. “So, I had to follow that burden and I was thinking about what I can do to make the world a better place.”
That’s when Ms Gallant approached her pastor about the idea knowing she would need support to make her mission trip a reality.
“He said he would talk to the deacons and the elders and he talked to them and started praying about it and I couldn’t believe it, people just started giving,” she said.
Through monetary donations, the church helped Ms Gallant raise $2,300 for her first trip, covering the cost of the airfare to the Philippines and the work she would be doing when she was there, which included preparing a big meal at a local church and buying school supplies, flip flops and stuffed animals for local children.
After her first mission trip, Ms Gallant knew she wanted to do another and in 2019 her church family once again helped her fundraise to travel.
Over the COVID-19 years, Ms Gallant wasn’t able to do any missionary work until 2022, however, the Alberton Baptist Church did raise $1,000 to help people in the Philippines purchase canned goods during the pandemic.
In total, the Alberton Baptist Church has raised over $10,000 to help Ms Gallant. She also raises money by selling spring rolls to family and friends.
“Every time the church tells me they are going to support me, I want to do more,” she said. “I know God is using our church to help some people in the Philippines.”
Ms Gallant is now preparing to do her fourth mission trip this April. In the past, her husband has accompanied her as well as her children. But this time she is taking fellow church member Michelle Gaudet for her first mission trip ever.
For many years the Tignish native has been packing shoeboxes for the Operation Christmas Child project through Samaritan’s Purse Canada. During Christmas 2021, Ms Gallant, who does the shoebox collection for the Alberton church, came to pick up Ms Gaudet’s boxes at her home.
“She shared with me she does mission work and I shared with her I wanted to be a missioner for years,” said Ms Gaudet. “Before she left we were just praying over my boxes and prayed if it was God’s will for me to join her on her next mission trip. We were just bawling on my porch.”
Ms Gallant wasn’t sure if she was going to do another mission trip in 2023 after having surgery this past November. Plus, tickets were very expensive.
“Then I prayed and asked God if this is your will for me to go and to take Michelle with me, give me a little push and encouragement to go,” she said.
Not long after, Ms Gaudet messaged Ms Gallant asking her to call a woman who wanted to donate a travel voucher worth $1,800 to use towards airfare to the Philippines.
“It was an answered prayer and that was really the push and encouragement that I needed, the sign, that I am to go,” said Ms Gallant. “So we booked the tickets.”
The women will be leaving early April and will be gone three weeks. On top of doing their mission work, they hope to take some time just to enjoy the Philippines.
Ms Gaudet said her biggest goal for first mission trip and any others she might do in the future is simply to go and just love the people.
“God is love and without love we have nothing,” she said.
Ms Gallant added it means the world to her that she has been able to do this type of work thanks to her church.
“I want my kids, and other people, to see how blessed we are here,” she said. “I want them to see that God loves the world, not just us, but all the world.”
