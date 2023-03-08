Along with March 8 being International Women’s Day, March itself is also International Women’s Month.
The month was first proclaimed in this country in 1992, with the purpose of giving Canadians an opportunity to learn about the important contributions of women and girls to our society and to the quality of our lives today.
This year’s theme is ‘Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories’. This includes women who have been active in all forms of media and story telling like podcasts, stage, screen, blogs, print, and more.
One of the earliest examples in Canadian history is Mary Ann Shadd Cary, who became the first Black newspaperwoman in North America in 1853. Her publication, The Provincial Freeman, was based out of Toronto, ran until 1857, giving a voice to Black Canadians, and called for an end to the enslavement of Black people.
Another story teller is Dana Claxton, a Vancouver-based Hunkpapa Lakota photographer, filmmaker, and performance artist. She uses her work to critically examines stereotypes and representation of Indigenous people in popular culture. In 2007, she was awarded an Eiteljorg Fellowship for Native American Fine Art, and in 2020 was proclaimed winner of the Scotiabank Photography Award.
Many here on PEI will recognize Sarah Polley’s name from her role as Sarah Stanley on the show Road to Avonlea, but that’s only scratching the surface of Polley’s career. The writer and directer earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for her directorial debut, Away From Her, which also won the Canadian Screen Award for Best Director. Polley is also a political activist, and over the years has been involved with the Ontario Coalition Against Poverty, and the Me Too Movement
This reporter would be remiss if I didn’t include Julie Pelissier-Lush, the now former Poet Laureate of PEI. Along with poetry, she’s a photographer, writer and actor, and author who works hard to preserve the history and culture of the Mi’kmaq people of Prince Edward Island. Anyone watching her perform can see the joy she has in sharing her craft. In recognition of her efforts, she was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2013, the Meritorious Service Medal in 2017, and the Senators 150 metal in April 2019.
There are so many more examples of women who tell our stories out there waiting to be discovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.