“Sydney, NS: When John Flynn twenty years of age, a woodcutter, was knocked unconscious and pinned to the ground by a fallen tree in the bush near his home, his dog saved his life. The animal waited near the man’s motionless body, and licked his face until Flynn revived slightly.” “The Guardian - 21 December, 1927.
“Flynn had just enough strength to scribble a call for help to his mother and tie it in a handkerchief round the dog’s neck. The sagacious animal headed homewards. After it had run the whole two miles to the Flynn’s home, Mrs. Flynn did not notice the handkerchief round the dog’s neck, and for several hours the dog fretted around the house until another member of the household returned and saw the mute message.”
“A relief party was quickly organized, and led by the dog, it proceeded towards the scene of the accident. Three-quarters of a mile later the party met Flynn crawling painfully along the track. Believing that the dog’s mission had failed, Flynn had started laboriously to dig himself out of his prison, but at length the young lumber-getter freed himself. His spine being injured, he had been unable to get to his feet, and had to crawl. The relief party quickly transported him to hospital.”
Collie Saves Pal,
“The Guardian,”
22 November 1932.
“Stories of dogs saving human life are many, but a new hero of dogdom has come to the fore a collie dog saves his dog pal. Name unknown, a big black collie rescued from the icy waters of the Red River, Winnipeg, his police dog chum, who had broke through the thin, treacherous ice. John Wood, a local resident, watched the rescue drama through a pair of field glasses.”
“The collie crawled to the edge of the ice, and after several attempts, during which he himself fell in the freezing water, finally dragged his pal to shore. Two other dogs had a hand in the rescue, helping the collie as he dragged his companion across the crackling ice.”
Police Dog Saves Horse, “The Guardian,”
26 June 1931.
“Skerry, the five months old police dog, belonging to Miss Amanda Cannon of Summerside, P.E.I., was the means of saving her valuable bay saddle horse from serious injury a day or two ago. The horse, which was tethered by a rope near the fox ranch of Mr. Cannon, became entangled in the rope and fell amongst the stumps of some trees. The dog, seeing something was wrong ran immediately to the house and persistently barked and attracted the attention of Mr. Cannon, who went with him back to where the horse was still endeavouring to free himself. Mr. Cannon soon got the animal out of his difficulty. But for ‘Skerry’ the horse no doubt would have broken his legs.”
Dog Saves Its Own Life, “The Guardian,”
28 November 1935.
“Sydney, Australia: A young Alsatian dog saved its own life at Lismore by holding out a paw to ‘shake hands’ with Mr. C J Woollett, the district animal inspector who was sent to have the dog destroyed. Under a recently amended Act, the dog, which is a child’s pet, had to be sterilized or destroyed. Mr. Woollett was so affected by the sight of the dog holding out its paw in friendship that he got in touch with the dog’s owner, and receiving permission, performed the necessary operation-thus saving the Alsatian’s life.”
