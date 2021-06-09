A Woodstock resident was so inspired by the tiny libraries she’s seen in Charlottetown that she asked her husband to build one for up west.
Gail and Ewing Snowden installed their tiny library on the grounds of St Anthony’s Catholic Church about three weeks ago.
“I know people have been using it because when I first started out I did put quite a few books that I had collected and I wanted to share, but now when I go to visit it, which is pretty much daily, I can tell books are coming and going,” said Ms Snowden. “People are using it, which is great.”
Functioning on the honour system, a tiny library is a free book-sharing box where anyone may take a book or share a book.
“What I like about them is its like Christmas every time you open the door,” said Ms Snowden. “You don’t know what you’re going to find inside, so you just kind of browse through and see if there are any books that interest you.”
Ms Snowden originally saw her first tiny library when visiting her daughter and son-in-law in Kingston, Ontario.
“They had two tiny libraries on their street and I thought it was a great idea,” she explained. “Then when I came home from visiting them I saw them in Charlottetown and I didn’t realize they had been on PEI.”
Ms Snowden then asked her husband if he would build her one of these tiny libraries.
“He thought that was fine and it was a good idea,” said Ms Snowden.
The Snowdens first did some research to figure out what design would work best for their library. Her husband ended up building a library that is about two and half feet high and one foot deep.
The couple chose to set up the library at St Anthony’s because they live on the main highway and thought it wouldn’t be safe with the traffic.
“We chose St Anthony’s because there are mailboxes where people stop and pick up their mail and of course, the church’s parking lot is right there, so it’s kind of visible and yet it’s out of the way,” said Ms Snowden.
The Snowdens approached the church’s parish council and they agreed to allow the couple to install the tiny library close to the mailboxes.
“We put it on a tree stump because we didn’t want to interfere with grass cutting or snow blowing, so we just kind of incorporated the tree stump to hold the tiny library,” said Ms Snowden.
She visits the library on a regular basis for two reasons.
“Number one, that it’s not being vandalized,” she said. “I want to make sure its being kept in good order and I also want to make sure its appropriate reading material that goes in there. What you would find in a normal public library.”
Ms Snowden loves to read and borrows books from her local library often, but libraries can sometimes be restrictive with their hours.
“So this is like a 24/7 library,” she said of the tiny library at St Anthony’s.
