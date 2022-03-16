Since the pandemic began, one word that’s become more common is ‘burnout’. One of the definitions in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary describes burnout as being “exhaustion of physical or emotional strength or motivation usually as a result of prolonged stress or frustration”.
It’s been a major issue for a lot of people, especially those working in healthcare, as the increased hospitalizations has caused an overload of stress, but burnout is more than just exhaustion. It’s a term that describes a group of signs and symptoms that consistently happen together, and are caused by chronic workplace stress.
It’s not classified as a disease or medical condition, but in 2019, the World Health Organization identified burnout as an ‘occupational phenomenon’, something that occurs because of the conditions of work. The International Classification of Diseases characterizes three dimensions for burnout: feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion; increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job; and reduced professional efficacy.
There’s no one cause for burnout because there are individual factors and situational factors. The Canadian Psychological Association notes how the best practice approaches for burnout are multi-faceted, which involve a high focus on self-care strategies for the individual, and reducing work environment stressors, and that burnout interventions should focus on both the individual, like increasing employees’ psychological resources and enhance coping; providing rest and respite from demands; enhancing the use of self-care strategies, and the environment, like changing the occupational context and reducing sources of stress, primarily related to work demands.
Hopefully burnout will decrease as the pandemic does, but workers still need help in the meantime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.