The situation at Tignish Health Centre since Dr Peter Entwistle’s departure on April 29 has been running smoothly, according to the centre’s manager.
“It’s not bad because we do have locums, and we have nurse practitioners, so we’re getting along okay,” said Wendy Arsenault.
Dr Entwistle originally arrived in Tignish in early 2021, following the retirement of the health centre’s previous physician, Dr Declan Fox.
Dr. Heather Austin, Medical Director for Prince County Primary Care Networks, said there may have been a mismatch in terms of expectations ahead of Dr Entwistle’s arrival.
“Dr. Entwistle, unfortunately, did not come to the Island to do a site visit or to become acquainted with what it would mean to live and work in the region,” she said. “That’s partly the effort that I’m trying to do with physicians, to really help them to understand the current status of our health system, what is and is not available in terms of resources, how we connect with other specialists on the Island.”
She said recruitment is only part of the battle, retention is just as important, and that Health PEI needs to make sure when physicians come to the Island, they have a good experience, in turn ensuring they want to stay and embed themselves in the community.
“If somebody doesn’t want to do rural medicine, we shouldn’t be trying to entice them to come and do the work that maybe they don’t feel qualified or really driven to do,” Dr Austin said. “To work in a more rural area means that you do manage more complex things than you would if you were in downtown Toronto in a community based clinic, for instance. We have to be able to deal with all of those socioeconomic determinants of health, that sometimes in rural areas are more difficult, or patients have to travel and it’s often up to the family physician or to the healthcare team to try and fill some of those gaps.”
Like Tignish, Alberton has also recently dealt with the departure of a doctor. Dr Philip Hansen retired May 1. Because the Island is still under the complement system, a new physician has been hired in the complement position Dr Hansen occupied. While the physician will be building his own practice, he will be taking on a number of patients within Dr Hansen’s practice identified as needing ongoing care and those who have active medical issues that need to continue being managed.
Dr Austin said Dr. Hansen’s patients are being managed to the best of Health PEI’s ability with the resources they have in terms of following up on outstanding investigations and continuing chronic disease management within the primary care network. Over the next one to two years, the hope is those patients would be absorbed into the existing practices that are up and running.
The number of positions that are currently approved under the complement system in West Prince is 10, with two full-time sessional positions in within the emergency department, but in an ideal setting, there would be no complement system.
“The complement system is quite outdated in terms of the healthcare system that we’re trying to build,” said Dr Austin. “It limits the types of work that people can do in the geographic region that they can do it in, and it hasn’t been updated to match with the increased complexity and the care needs of patients or increases in the population that we’ve seen.”
Dr Austin said the province’s Recruitment and Retention Secretariat isn’t trying to fit a square peg in a round hold, and the secretariat has been actively attending conferences where physicians who have an interest in rural medicine will be, but it’s a competitive field right now because of a shortage of family physicians across the country. But, she added that patients also have a degree of responsibility when it comes to healthcare in the province.
“If you have an appointment, keep your appointment. No-shows within the system have a significant impact on the delivery of care,” she said. “If you’ve been given medication, take your medication. If you can’t afford your medication, let us know. There are lots of things that still need to be addressed for reasons why people don’t access care, or can’t access care, or choose not to access care.”
She also said it’s important for patients to understand how hard physicians, nurses, and others within the healthcare system are working, and that if a physician isn’t in their office, that doesn’t mean they’re on vacation.
“We are advocating within the system, we’re attending meetings to advocate for the needs of patients, we’re working in the hospital instead of our clinics. We’re still working very hard to meet the needs of patients across the Island,” Dr Austin concluded. “Some of the media reports and some of the public discourse that slants the work that we do in a negative way to say that it’s not accessible, that were never available, that we’re not doing our job, is very demoralizing when we are doing everything we can to try and meet the needs that are there.”
Ms Arsenault agreed that the secretariat has been working hard to try and fill the positions for a doctor in Tignish and across the province.
“There’s just a shortage of doctors,” she said. “We’re just trying to do the best that we can for our patients with locums, nurse practitioners, and virtual care working strongly with and closely with Health PEI.”
