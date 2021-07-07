There’s no doubt the last two years have been trying and this pandemic has tested everyone’s patience. And while we are not completely out of the woods yet, things are moving in a positive direction.
Vaccination rates are holding steady, public health measures are easing and borders are reopening.
Reopening was always going to be a balancing act between allowing people to travel again (giving our Island economy a must needed boost) and the safety of Islanders.
PEI has weathered this storm better than most, mainly due to our ability to monitor our points of entry and a strict self-isolation policy. Now we are at a point where we can lift some of those restrictions and ease self-isolation protocol.
But it’s all a calculated risk. That’s because COVID-19 is still out there and hasn’t gone away.
So, as PEI reopens its borders to the region, and eventually the rest of Canada, precautions have to be taken. It’s certainly not a perfect process, but most of us understand these measures are being taken not only to protect ourselves, but others. As reported in the media, one New Brunswick couple decided the rules simply didn’t apply to them when they blatantly drove around barricades to avoid a checkpoint at the Confederation Bridge in Borden-Carleton. Motorists are required by law to stop at the checkpoint upon arriving on PEI. Non-residents require a PEI Pass to enter the province and must be tested at the checkpoint for COVID-19.
The couple, after making it all the way to Charlottetown to meet up with other like minded individuals, were obtained by the city police, with the man being arrested and charged. Both were eventually escorted back to New Brunswick, with the man fined with a total of $2,400 and the woman fined $1,000. The man will have to return to PEI to appear in court in July.
Unfortunately, since the pandemic began, some people have questioned the seriousness of this situation despite the many reports of hospitals being overwhelmed and the increasing death toll. Some were just not convinced that COVID-19 was real.
These people have ignored public health measures, making mask wearing political and are refusing to get vaccinated. Thankfully, the majority of us did take this situation seriously and just look at where we are because of these efforts? We are currently on the road to getting back to normal, so why would anyone do something that could possibly derail all this hard work?
Islanders, Atlantic Canadians, have sacrificed so much and we deserve to have these efforts rewarded, but individuals like this couple from New Brunswick jeopardize all of that.
Everyone wants to enjoy our Island and Islanders want to be able to travel to our neighbouring provinces. That’s only going to be possible if we continue to collectively work together to keep each other safe.
