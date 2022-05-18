Throughout the pandemic, working from home has become the standard for many employees, during which time the benefits and hindrances have become more and more apparent.
First and foremost, working from home has been shown to be better for people with disabilities who work in a professional setting. A lot of offices and work places were created and designed by non-disabled people, and there’s been little thought to how people with disabilities would be able to navigate these spaces. It’s not just about issues with physical disabilities, like a lack of proper aisle width to accommodate wheelchairs or automatic doors at entry ways. Visual disabilities that require assistive technologies like screen readers are vital for participating in daily activities. But, these tools struggle to operate properly when company websites fail to design with accessibility in mind by things like not using alt-text on images (which makes it possible for people who are blind or visually impaired to experience web-based images) or using audio clips that play automatically.
Working remotely has also shown to increase productivity for a lot of employees. People felt they were more productive when working from home because there were fewer perceived distractions, something they attributed to being in a less noisy work environment. Because the commute has been eliminated, working from home has also been shown to be more environmentally friendly.
There are also cons when it comes to working from home, like a lack of social interaction. We communicate with co-workers and higher ups all the time, but it isn’t the same when it’s through a screen, and it can be really isolating, especially if a person lives on their own. It’s also harder to ‘“switch off” from work mode, meaning a person can get too focused on work, leading to over-working, potentially even burnout.
As mentioned earlier, some people find there are fewer distractions working from home, but that can be the opposite for others. Whether it’s kids, a family pet, or other things that need getting done at home, keeping focused can be really hard. This can be made harder by the fact that set routines, like clocking in and out at specific times, has gone out the window, which can lead to an unpredictable work schedule.
There are more pros and cons, but this column only has so much space. From this reporter’s experience, working from home was horrible and something I hope not to deal with again. That being said, I also feel the pros of working from home outweigh the cons, and if a person is able to do so, an employer should accommodate that employee to the best of their ability.
