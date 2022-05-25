Caring for the gardens and grounds of her home community is a form of therapy for Jamie McHugh.
She is the Grounds Maintenance Supervisor for both Tignish Initiatives and the Town of Tignish. Her duties include caring for the grounds of the Tignish Heritage Inn and the Stompin’ Tom Centre in Skinners Pond, along with doing any landscaping jobs that need to be done in any of the gardens around Tignish. She is also responsible for coordinating any new projects that might be happening.
She’s been working with the town close to 19 seasons.
As the spring season gets underway, Ms McHugh said one of her favourite things about this time of year is the fact that everything starts coming back to life after a long, cold winter. This is also the time when a lot of people are getting their yards and gardens ready.
She offered tips on what she does when working on a project through her own landscaping business.
“One of the first things that I do is I’ll go through the whole bed to see if there’s shrubbery and trees and perennials within this bed, so you can look for signs of dead or breakage on your shrubs and then carefully trim them back,” she said. “Clean out any of the old debris that was in there since the fall if you didn’t do a fall cleanup. I try and leave that a little later too, as far as picking up leaves because you have those insects and maybe bees and that are underneath those leaves.”
Another thing she always tries to check at a person’s home is the eve troughs to make sure they’re cleaned, and that any downspouts aren’t going right into the garden and are pointed away from the home’s foundation. Right now is a great time to plant, so if a homeowner was thinking of maybe planting new trees, or splitting up perennials to make new flower beds, this is when they should be doing it.
However, when it comes to pruning any trees on a property, it’s best to wait before doing that.
“You can prune on like some of the dead wood, but they should be more so looked after and pruned in the fall, it depends on the variety of different plants that you have,” said Ms McHugh. “Not everything needs to be cut right down to the ground in the spring because you won’t get any bloom.”
She added any hard pruning on mature trees shouldn’t be done in the spring either.
“They should be done when they’re dormant in late winter, before that sap starts running, because as soon as you cut a limb you’ll notice it’s going to seep,” she explained. “It’ll open a doorway for disease and insects and then you could lose your tree, it could get infected with a disease or an insect. You can do some light pruning on those trees just to raise your canopy, but not a hard prune.”
Ms McHugh said Tignish has always been her home and always will be her home, and she wants to help educate residents on how to treat the public grounds like they would treat their own home, and make it enjoyable for everyone.
She also had one final piece of advice for residents now that weather is getting warmer.
“Get outside and enjoy your surroundings,” she said. “You’d be much happier for it.”
