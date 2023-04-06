For Anthony Mitchell, one of the challenges in taking part in the kitchen basics workshop has been getting out of his comfort zone in the kitchen, but he’s enjoying every moment of it.
“I would recommend this course to anyone, it’s very interesting, and very educational,” he said.
Hosted by the Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island (TIAPEI), the five day, 30 hour workshop took place at the Tyne Valley Fire Hall from March 27 to March 31. Open to beginners in the kitchen and those looking to brush up on their cooking skills, the course was to help teach fundamental techniques for anyone interested in working in a kitchen so they feel comfortable walking into a professional setting.
Coranna Bostock, a private chef and owner of Westisle Cuisine Inc, was the program instructor. She said a course like this is perfect, especially during a time where businesses in the tourism industry are dealing with not having enough employees.
“Each day, we’ve done about an hour of knife skills because that takes a lot of repetition to get good,” she said. “Everyone, each day, is spending some time learning how to properly follow some recipes, and each recipe is designed to teach the basics of different cooking techniques, but we’re focusing on the deep fryer, because that is an entry level position when you start in the kitchen.”
Ms Bostock said participants have really enjoyed learning the new techniques and new recipes, and the ability to ask questions to someone who has professional culinary training.
Along with knife skills, the participants earned their Food Safety Certification, and learned things like how to properly measure ingredients and follow recipes, proper deep frying techniques, along with cleaning, operation, and safety, tips for selecting and preparing ingredients. They also learned flavour building techniques like seasoning, herbs and spices, and using different cooking oils, and kitchen organization and cleanliness tips for an efficient and safe cooking environment.
Twelve people signed up for the program. Everyone worked well, both individually and in groups. While some were learning the best way to fry fish, others were cooking chicken breast for their recipe, making batter for homemade corn dogs, or learning how to bread chicken tenders, using only one hand to handle the raw chicken to prevent cross contamination.
Most participants are from the West Prince area, but Madeeha Tanfees and her husband, Murtaza Khadim, traveled from Charlottetown in order to take part.
“I heard about it through my husband,” said Ms Tanfees. “He found a link through the Tourism Industry Association. Since I’m going to start my culinary arts program in September, I was really interested in doing this. I’m grateful for our teacher. She’s so sweet, she’s very cooperative, she explains everything in detail, and she explains not only the theory, but the practical things very well.”
Ms Tanfees, who hopes to open a restaurant or café with her husband, said one of the challenges has been learning the proper way to cut meat and vegetables, a technique she’s improved on over the course of the workshop.
“You have to select the right knife,” she explained. “It has to be very sharp, and your fingers can’t be straight. You have to bend them to the first knuckle and then cut it, so you don’t get any cuts.”
None of the food made goes to waste. Small portions are made, and everyone gets the chance to have a taste, and give back constructive feedback on what works, what doesn’t work, and what can be done differently.
“I’m overseeing what they’re doing, I’m answering any questions that they have, but I’m also letting them make mistakes,” said Ms Bostock.
The final day of the workshop ends with a black box cooking challenge.
Ms Bostock said while the kitchen at the fire hall isn’t a restaurant setting, working on a kitchen line is extremely stressful and high pressure, and she wants everyone to learn what that feels like, especially if they plan on pursuing a career in the culinary field.
“This cooking challenge is going to put them under pressure, it’s going to put them under a timeline, and it’s going to put them out of their comfort zone,” she said. “And those are three things you’re going to experience right off the bat when walking into the job. We’re not able to mimic a restaurant, but that’s going to mimic all of the emotions that you go through when you first start working.”
Feedback on the workshop has been positive. Ms Bostock said the most important thing is the participants like what they’re cooking. She noted how this is one job you can only learn by doing, and they didn’t have a whole lot of time in the first place.
She hopes the workshop has enabled participants to gain more confidence in their cooking skills, especially if they plan on applying for a job in the industry.
Mr Mitchell loved taking part in the workshop, and would like to see more opportunities like this.
“I think that it could be a little bit longer,” he said. “Five days is kind of short, but you get your feet wet.”
