Kitchen Basics

Coranna Bostock shows Anthony Mitchell and Jenna Rae Smith the best way to bread chicken tenders during the kitchen basics workshop, hosted by the Tourism Industry Association of PEI. Best practice is to use only one hand to handle the raw chicken in order to prevent cross contamination. Jillian Trainor photo

For Anthony Mitchell, one of the challenges in taking part in the kitchen basics workshop has been getting out of his comfort zone in the kitchen, but he’s enjoying every moment of it.

“I would recommend this course to anyone, it’s very interesting, and very educational,” he said.

Tanfees

Madeeha Tanfees slices up red pepper for the chicken corn chowder she and her husband Murtaza Khadim made during the kitchen basics workshop hosted by the Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island. Ms Tanfees will be starting the culinary arts program at Holland College in September, and feels this will be a good opportunity to gain some experience beforehand. She and Mr Khadim hope to open their own restaurant or café after completing the program. Jillian Trainor photo
Deep fryer

Jhonna Agbayani, Tenille Wellman, and Kristy Lidstone use the skills they learned during the kitchen basics workshop to ensure the fish they breaded is cooked properly. When making fish for fish and chips, the fish isn’t dropped directly into the cooking oil. It has to be swished around a little first, and then dropped in to prevent splattering the hot oil. Jillian Trainor photo

Tags

