The West Prince Chamber of Commerce has a new backdrop for their Business Excellence Awards Gala thanks to the support from the Provincial Credit Union. The 2023 Business Excellence Awards Gala takes place on April 20 at Mill River Resort. In photo: L-R: Lisa Reid, co-owner and operator of Briarwood Coastal Cottages and Lodges and recipient of this year’s Chamber Ambassador, Colin Cornish, O’Leary Branch Provincial Credit Union, Nadine Gaudette, Tignish Branch Provincial Credit Union, and Tammy Rix, CEO of the West Prince Chamber of Commerce. Melissa Heald photo

The West Prince Chamber of Commerce (WPPC) will be hosting an inspiring night of celebration with their annual Business Excellence Awards Gala.

Taking place on April 20 at Mill River Resort, and sponsored by Provincial Credit Union, the night will recognize local entrepreneurs and their successes, innovations, community volunteers, and overall business achievements.

