The West Prince Chamber of Commerce has a new backdrop for their Business Excellence Awards Gala thanks to the support from the Provincial Credit Union. The 2023 Business Excellence Awards Gala takes place on April 20 at Mill River Resort. In photo: L-R: Lisa Reid, co-owner and operator of Briarwood Coastal Cottages and Lodges and recipient of this year’s Chamber Ambassador, Colin Cornish, O’Leary Branch Provincial Credit Union, Nadine Gaudette, Tignish Branch Provincial Credit Union, and Tammy Rix, CEO of the West Prince Chamber of Commerce. Melissa Heald photo
The West Prince Chamber of Commerce (WPPC) will be hosting an inspiring night of celebration with their annual Business Excellence Awards Gala.
Taking place on April 20 at Mill River Resort, and sponsored by Provincial Credit Union, the night will recognize local entrepreneurs and their successes, innovations, community volunteers, and overall business achievements.
Twenty-one finalists across eight award categories will acknowledge leaders in excellence in best business practices.
“We are very excited to bring the West Prince Business community together each year and celebrate the many successes and achievements,” said Tammy Rix, CEO of the West Prince Chamber. “Some entrepreneurs may not identify right away, but launching small rural business ideas offers a huge opportunity for entrepreneurs. We have much lower competition in rural communities and usually a big gap in the market that needs to be filled.”
Lisa Reid, co-owner and operator of Briarwood Coastal Cottages and Lodges, said she is very honoured to be nominated as this year’s Chamber Ambassador.
“We all do better when we encourage and support each other and cheer each other on,“ said Ms Reid.
She appreciates business support and believes everyone can all do better if people are good to each other, especially during challenging times.
Provincial Credit Union continues to support the West Prince Chamber events and was very supportive when the chamber needed a new backdrop specifically designed for their awards evening.
The chamber wishes to extend a big thank you to all the business sponsors because without their generosity the business awards night would not be such a success.
Registration for the 2023 Business Excellence Awards Gala is open and tickets are available until April 10th.
Ms Rix encourages people to get their tickets early because each year they always go fast and are sold out.
Tickets can be purchased on the chamber’s website or by contacting Ms Rix.
