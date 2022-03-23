The West Prince Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to host their 5th Annual Business Excellence Awards Gala. Sponsored by Provincial Credit Union, the gala takes place on April 21 at Mill River Resort. In photo: Coralee Stewart, Provincial Credit Union Branch Manager Alberton, Melissa Hackett-Gallant, Provincial Credit Union Branch Manager Tyne Valley, Carol Rybinski, president of the West Prince Chamber and Don MacDonald, vice-president of the West Prince Chamber of Commerce. Melissa Heald photo
The West Prince Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to host their 5th Annual Business Excellence Awards Gala.
Twenty-two finalists across eight award categories will recognize leaders in excellence in best business practices at the Chamber’s biggest night of the year.
Sponsored by Provincial Credit Union, the gala takes place on April 21 at Mill River Resort. The 2021 awards were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are looking forward to hosting the business awards in person this year,” said Carol Rybinski, president of the West Prince Chamber. “Last year the Chamber created fourteen business profile videos to the top two nominees of each category in lieu of a live awards ceremony. We wanted to find a way to showcase our business awards winners despite not being able to do it in person.”
Registration for the 2022 Business Excellence Awards Gala is now open and tickets can be purchased through the Chamber’s website or calling their office.
“The West Prince business community has shown incredible motivation and resiliency throughout the COVID-19 pandemic” said Don MacDonald, vice-president of the West Prince Chamber of Commerce. “Each year the Chamber celebrates many entrepreneurs from Western PEI who excel and demonstrate best practices in their industry.”
