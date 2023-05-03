“A special dispatch from Liverpool, Nova Scotia announces that the splendid passenger steamer ‘Merrimack’ of the Boston-Prince Edward Island line, which sailed from Halifax on Thursday afternoon, 7 July 1887, for Boston was a total wreck on the rocks at Little Hope Island. It was a splendid moonlight night and surprise is expressed at the wreck.” “Daily Examiner,” 11 July 1887.
“The SS ‘Merrimack’ had 200 passengers on board which included eight from P E Island and a cargo of eggs, lobsters, mackerel, and other produce valued at $30,000. All passengers are, as far as we can learn, safe, but the cargo and steamer are a total loss. The ‘Merrimack’ was considered the finest ship on the Charlottetown-Boston route commanded by Capt. Crowell, and was quite popular; she had been up to the present time, very lucky.”
Wonderful Escape of Passengers
“The escape of the 200 passengers and crew of the ‘Merrimack’ was one of the most miraculous events known on the NS coast. An experienced navigator said ‘the loss of the ‘Merrimack’ is inexcusable if not criminal. Capt. Crowell should not have been within two miles of Little Hope Island, that well-known dangerous spot with its dangerous currents and rocky coastline. Four passengers from the wreck arrived at Halifax, having driven through from Liverpool, travelling night and day. They tell an almost incredible story of demoralization among the officers and crew, and declare that it was a perfectly clear moon-light night, with not the slightest sign of fog.”
“The ‘Merrimack’ was going 12 knots per hour, and crashed on the rocks with tremendous force on July 10. The shock was something terrible and literally ripped the bottom out of the vessel, on that she filled and sank immediately, but could not sink, having ran right on the breakers which surrounded the Island, a distance of 150 yards from shore. The officers and crew seemed paralysed and a scene of confusion that was indescribable took place. The scene in the staterooms and passageways and on deck beggar description. Some were praying, others screaming, and some paralysed with fear.”
“Had the disaster taken place in rough weather or the darkness of night, the passengers declare that not a soul would have been saved. Added to the utter demoralization of the crew, was the fact that boats could not be launched. The first had to be cut away and let fall into the sea. While more boats were being launched the captain got jammed between some of the wreckage and got his ribs broken.”
“The lighthouse keeper says he saw the ‘Merrimack’ some distance of making straight for the rocks, but could do nothing to save her. The women and other passengers were taken to Catherine’s Harbour, mostly destitute, but are being made as comfortable as possible under circumstances. They will be brought to Halifax tomorrow and will be sent to Boston on the SS Worcester.
“The SS Merrimack’ was valued at $150,000; one-way passenger fares were $7.50-$9.50 from Charlottetown to Boston.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.