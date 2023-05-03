Allan MacRae

“A special dispatch from Liverpool, Nova Scotia announces that the splendid passenger steamer ‘Merrimack’ of the Boston-Prince Edward Island line, which sailed from Halifax on Thursday afternoon, 7 July 1887, for Boston was a total wreck on the rocks at Little Hope Island. It was a splendid moonlight night and surprise is expressed at the wreck.” “Daily Examiner,” 11 July 1887.

“The SS ‘Merrimack’ had 200 passengers on board which included eight from P E Island and a cargo of eggs, lobsters, mackerel, and other produce valued at $30,000. All passengers are, as far as we can learn, safe, but the cargo and steamer are a total loss. The ‘Merrimack’ was considered the finest ship on the Charlottetown-Boston route commanded by Capt. Crowell, and was quite popular; she had been up to the present time, very lucky.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.